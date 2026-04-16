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Why Time Feels Faster as You Age: Scientists Explain the Illusion

Science

The sensation that time accelerates with age is not related to the actual passage of time, but to the way memory and perception function. This conclusion was reached by researcher Marc Wittmann from the Institute for Frontier Areas of Psychology and Mental Health. His work was published in the journal Memory & Cognition.

An older man
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An older man

Why Childhood Feels Longer

According to the scientist, time in childhood appears more "extended” due to the large number of new experiences. Many events occur for the first time, are perceived vividly, and are well remembered. This creates a sense of richness and length in the perception of time. In addition, the child's brain develops actively, reinforcing the effect of novelty.

Routine and the Compression of Time

With age, the number of new events decreases, life becomes more predictable, and everyday episodes are less effectively stored in memory. As a result, periods of time are perceived as less eventful and become "compressed” in recollection, creating the impression that years pass more quickly.

What Happens After 30

The study showed that after the age of 30, the brain's ability to register routine events gradually declines. At the same time, significant and emotionally rich memories in older individuals are preserved even better than in younger people. However, it is precisely the "gaps” in everyday memory that make past years less noticeable and visually shorter.

Beyond the "Proportion of Life” Theory

Wittmann emphasizes that the popular explanation based on the "proportion of life lived” — where one year in childhood represents a larger share of total life experience than in adulthood — does not fully answer the question.

How to Slow Down the Feeling of Time

To slow the subjective perception of time, the researcher recommends seeking new experiences more often, maintaining physical activity, developing social connections, and engaging the brain with intellectual tasks. At the same time, excessive busyness can produce the opposite effect — under overload, time may feel as though it accelerates.

As an additional approach, he recommends mindfulness practices and attention to the present moment.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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