World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

'Bold Traveler' Bacterium Finally Captured After 10-Year Global Search

Science

Russian scientists have discovered a new genus of bacteria in the underground waters of Western Siberia and, at the same time, managed to "capture” a microorganism that researchers around the world had been hunting for, TASS reports citing the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Eukaryote and bacterium
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Eukaryote and bacterium

New Bacterial Genus Discovered in Extreme Conditions

The study was conducted by specialists from Tomsk State University. They examined samples of water and deep geological formations across several regions of Siberia. Unexpectedly, it turned out that previously unknown groups of bacteria inhabit these extreme environments.

The new genus was named Desulfosceptrum tomskiensis, while the family was designated Desulfosceptrumaceae. The name reflects both the shape of the cells, which resemble a scepter, and the region where they were discovered.

'Bold Traveler' Bacterium Finally Isolated

However, the most significant finding came next. Scientists succeeded in isolating the bacterium Desulforudis audaxviator, known as the "bold traveler.”

Its DNA had been detected before, but researchers had been unable to cultivate the organism itself in laboratory conditions for nearly a decade.

This marks the first successful isolation of the microorganism, achieved by Russian scientists.

Ancient Genome Challenges Evolutionary Assumptions

According to the researchers, the genome of this bacterium has remained virtually unchanged since the time of Pangaea — the supercontinent that existed approximately 335 to 175 million years ago. This discovery challenges conventional views of evolution.

Scientists believe the microorganism may have originally descended underground from the surface and subsequently adapted perfectly to extreme conditions.

The research was conducted with support from the Russian Science Foundation. The findings have already been published in an international scientific journal and may contribute to the study of life in extreme environments, including the search for life beyond Earth.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
US Depletes Stockpile of Advanced PrSM Missiles in Iran Operation
World
US Depletes Stockpile of Advanced PrSM Missiles in Iran Operation
Reasons Behind Orban's Crushing Defeat: Hungary’s Election Shock May Backfire for Europe
Europe
Reasons Behind Orban's Crushing Defeat: Hungary’s Election Shock May Backfire for Europe
Slovenia Considers NATO Exit as Trump Questions Alliance: Is the Bloc Cracking?
Europe
Slovenia Considers NATO Exit as Trump Questions Alliance: Is the Bloc Cracking?
Popular
Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse

Russia’s economy shows alarming signs of overheating as bankruptcies surge, debt burdens grow, and financial stability weakens across households

Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse
Trump, Iran, and Limits of Power: How Miscalculation Led to Strategic Failure
Trump, Iran, and Limits of Power: How Miscalculation Led to Strategic Failure
Reasons Behind Orban's Crushing Defeat: Hungary’s Election Shock May Backfire for Europe
Peter Magyar Signals Talks with Putin: Hungary Chooses Pragmatism Over Ideology
Vatican vs Trump: AI Image Scandal Triggers Political and Religious Fallout Lyuba Lulko Pedro Sánchez in China: Spain Pushes EU Toward Stronger Ties with Beijing Oleg Artyukov Russian War Hero Vanishes Without Trace: Veteran's Disappearance Sparks Multiple Theories Andrey Mihayloff
The Petrodollar Is a Myth: Financial Analyst Explains New Rules of Global Trade
Kremlin Refuses to Congratulate Hungary’s New Leader After Election Upset
Hungary’s Political Shift: What Tisza Party Victory Means for EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Hungary’s Political Shift: What Tisza Party Victory Means for EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Last materials
'Bold Traveler' Bacterium Finally Captured After 10-Year Global Search
Russian War Hero Vanishes Without Trace: Veteran's Disappearance Sparks Multiple Theories
Red Square Scandal: Student Arrested After Throwing Shoe at Lenin’s Sarcophagus
Easter Controversy in Russia: Influencers Under Fire for 'Offensive' Cake Photos
Slovenia Considers NATO Exit as Trump Questions Alliance: Is the Bloc Cracking?
Russia Warns NATO of Typhoon Submarines in Arctic Waters
US Depletes Stockpile of Advanced PrSM Missiles in Iran Operation
Turkey-Israel Tensions Rise After Erdogan’s Military Warning
Russia Urges US to Expand Cooperation Before Ukraine Conflict Ends
Survivor of 67-Day Sea Ordeal Sentenced: Tragedy in the Sea of Okhotsk Ends in Court
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.