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New Research Shows Diet Can Delay Brain Aging Significantly

Science

Gray matter in the brain, responsible for memory, thinking, and decision-making, inevitably declines with age. However, new research shows that the speed of this process depends largely on what is on your plate. A large-scale study found that people who followed the so-called MIND diet lost gray matter significantly more slowly than others-equivalent to about 2.5 years of reduced brain aging.

Spinach leaves
Photo: unsplash.com by chiara conti is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spinach leaves

What Is the MIND Diet?

MIND stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. It is essentially a hybrid of two well-established dietary patterns. The first is the Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables, nuts, fish, and olive oil, with minimal red meat. The second is the DASH diet, originally designed to lower blood pressure and built around fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products.

The MIND diet combines both approaches but places special emphasis on foods that best protect the brain. The core idea is simple: more plant-based foods, fish, and healthy fats, and less fried food, fast food, and sweets. Berries (such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries) and leafy greens (spinach, kale, and arugula) occupy a central place in the diet, as they are considered especially beneficial.

The diet was developed by nutrition epidemiologist Martha Clare Morris at Rush University Medical Center.

Evidence from Long-Term Research

The first study, published in 2015, showed that people whose diets closely followed the MIND pattern had a 53% lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Since then, numerous studies have confirmed its benefits for cognitive health. However, the latest research provides the most detailed look yet at what happens to the brain itself.

An international team of researchers led by Chinese scientists analyzed the effects of the MIND diet on brain aging using data from the Framingham Heart Study, one of the most famous and long-running medical studies in the world. Launched in 1948 in Framingham, Massachusetts, this large-scale cohort study has followed three generations of participants for more than 75 years.

The new study included 1,647 middle-aged and older adults. Participants were not asked to follow a specific diet; instead, researchers assessed how closely their eating habits matched the MIND diet. Over an average follow-up period of about 12 years, scientists tracked dietary patterns through questionnaires and monitored brain changes using MRI scans.

The results showed that the brains of those who adhered more closely to the MIND diet physically remained "fuller” and denser. Neural tissue was better preserved, and the expansion of empty spaces within the skull progressed more slowly.

Foods That Support Brain Health

  • Leafy greens (spinach, kale, arugula) — at least 6 times per week
  • Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries) — at least 2 times per week
  • Nuts — at least 5 servings per week
  • Fish
  • Poultry
  • Legumes
  • Whole grains
  • Olive oil as the primary fat

Foods That May Harm the Brain

  • Fast food and fried foods
  • Sweets and baked goods
  • Red meat (no more than 3 times per week)
  • Butter and margarine
  • Cheese (no more than 1 serving per week)

Unexpected Findings and Caution

The study also produced some surprising results. Cheese consumption appeared to show a protective effect, while whole grains were associated with a faster decline in gray matter. However, the study's first author, Hui Chen, urged caution in interpreting these findings.

Because cheese is highly restricted in the MIND diet, these results should not be viewed as evidence of its protective role. Further research is needed to better understand these associations.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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