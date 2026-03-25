US to Send Nuclear Reactor Spacecraft to Mars Carrying Helicopter Fleet

The United States plans to send a nuclear-powered spacecraft to Mars by the end of 2028 under the Space Reactor 1 (SR-1) Freedom mission, according to NASA. The spacecraft will deliver the Skyfall payload, consisting of helicopter-type drones similar to Ingenuity.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by kjpargeter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Martian landscape

The announcement was made during the Ignition conference held on March 24, where the US space agency presented new initiatives related to its lunar program and deep space exploration.

Nuclear Propulsion for Deep Space

"Nuclear electric propulsion provides exceptional capabilities for efficient cargo transport in deep space and enables high-energy missions beyond Jupiter, where solar panels are ineffective,” NASA stated.

The agency emphasized that the SR-1 Freedom mission will establish the regulatory foundation for future US nuclear energy use in space.

Technology Behind SR-1 Freedom

According to NSF, the spacecraft will be equipped with a nuclear reactor generating more than 20 kilowatts of power. The system will use high-assay low-enriched uranium and uranium dioxide, protected by radiation shielding made of boron carbide.

The heat generated by the reactor will be converted into electrical energy to power xenon ion engines, enabling long-duration and high-efficiency propulsion.

Shift Away from Lunar Gateway

NASA also announced that the United States will suspend construction of the joint lunar Gateway station with Europe, opting instead to focus on building infrastructure directly on the Moon's surface.