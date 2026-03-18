Galaxy Z TriFold Discontinued: Samsung Winds Down Experimental Foldable

Samsung is preparing to wind down sales of its first triple-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, just months after its release.

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The company is organizing a final shipment of the device in one of its key markets, South Korea. This delivery will be the last, after which sales of the tri-fold model in the country will cease.

The Galaxy Z TriFold was never widely available. From the outset, it was sold in only a handful of countries and in limited quantities.

A similar scenario is likely in other markets: existing inventory will be sold off, but no new production batches are expected. In effect, this marks the end of the model's lifecycle.

The reasons behind the decision have not been officially disclosed. However, Samsung consistently described the device as an experimental product with a restricted release rather than a mass-market offering.

At the same time, Samsung has placed its mobile division into an emergency management mode, despite strong demand for the new Galaxy S26 lineup.

The company had already introduced anti-crisis measures in its television and home appliance segments. These measures have now extended to its MX (mobile experience) business, which had been considered the primary profit driver within its consumer division.

In practice, the entire DX (device experience) segment-excluding semiconductors-is now operating under strict cost-control policies.

The main factor behind these moves is the sharp increase in semiconductor prices. Over the past year, memory costs have surged by more than 850%, marking one of the most dramatic spikes in the industry's history.

This surge has directly impacted the production cost of devices. Additional pressure comes from rising logistics expenses, driven in part by higher oil prices.

Against this backdrop, scaling back experimental and niche products like the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to be part of a broader strategy to stabilize margins and focus on more commercially viable models.