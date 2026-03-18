World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Galaxy Z TriFold Discontinued: Samsung Winds Down Experimental Foldable

Science

Samsung is preparing to wind down sales of its first triple-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, just months after its release.

20251209 삼성 갤럭시 Z 트라이폴드
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Striker9498, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
20251209 삼성 갤럭시 Z 트라이폴드

The company is organizing a final shipment of the device in one of its key markets, South Korea. This delivery will be the last, after which sales of the tri-fold model in the country will cease.

The Galaxy Z TriFold was never widely available. From the outset, it was sold in only a handful of countries and in limited quantities.

A similar scenario is likely in other markets: existing inventory will be sold off, but no new production batches are expected. In effect, this marks the end of the model's lifecycle.

The reasons behind the decision have not been officially disclosed. However, Samsung consistently described the device as an experimental product with a restricted release rather than a mass-market offering.

At the same time, Samsung has placed its mobile division into an emergency management mode, despite strong demand for the new Galaxy S26 lineup.

The company had already introduced anti-crisis measures in its television and home appliance segments. These measures have now extended to its MX (mobile experience) business, which had been considered the primary profit driver within its consumer division.

In practice, the entire DX (device experience) segment-excluding semiconductors-is now operating under strict cost-control policies.

The main factor behind these moves is the sharp increase in semiconductor prices. Over the past year, memory costs have surged by more than 850%, marking one of the most dramatic spikes in the industry's history.

This surge has directly impacted the production cost of devices. Additional pressure comes from rising logistics expenses, driven in part by higher oil prices.

Against this backdrop, scaling back experimental and niche products like the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to be part of a broader strategy to stabilize margins and focus on more commercially viable models.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect
Mysteries
Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect
US–Russia Tensions Grow: Washington Warns Moscow Against Interference
Asia
US–Russia Tensions Grow: Washington Warns Moscow Against Interference
Russian Analyst Claims Missiles from Kaliningrad Could Reach European Capitals in Minutes
World
Russian Analyst Claims Missiles from Kaliningrad Could Reach European Capitals in Minutes
Popular
Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis

Rumors surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged disappearance have evolved into a powerful information warfare tool, intensifying tensions between Israel and Iran

Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis
T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury
T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury
Iranian Ambassador Responds to Rumors of Supreme Leader Receiving Treatment in Moscow
US General in Kyiv Reportedly Sustained Concussion After Alcohol Incident
Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution in Landmark Referendum Andrey Mihayloff China, US, and Europe Accelerate Military Spending and War Preparations Petr Ermilin Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect Angela Antonova
Iran's 'Gray Cardinal' Ali Larijani Killed in Israeli Strike on Tehran
Russia Strengthens Ties with Cuba as Sanctions Intensify
Shoygu Says 56 Countries Acting Against Russia, Warns of Growing Security Threats
Shoygu Says 56 Countries Acting Against Russia, Warns of Growing Security Threats
Last materials
Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution in Landmark Referendum
Galaxy Z TriFold Discontinued: Samsung Winds Down Experimental Foldable
China, US, and Europe Accelerate Military Spending and War Preparations
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Trump Tries to Spark National Protests in Cuba to Capture Blacked Out Island of Freedom
Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
From Politics to 'Crush': Russian Male Officials Go Viral for Their Looks
Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.