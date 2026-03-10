World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

New Chinese Anti-Drone Technology Offers Low-Cost Microwave Defense for Cities

Science

China has significantly reduced the cost of operating microwave anti-drone systems to just a few yuan per shot. The system, designed for urban police forces, was developed by the state-owned 081 Electronics Group, and offers a low-cost solution to neutralize drone threats.

Drones Hermes-900 and Hermes-450
Photo: Own work low-res version of https://www.ngphoto.biz/product/hermes-450-900/ by Nehemia Gershuni-Aylho, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Drones Hermes-900 and Hermes-450

How the System Works

The new anti-drone system combines radar and electro-optical detection with a large flat antenna mounted on an eight-wheeled vehicle. It can either "softly" jam drones or "hard disable" them using high-power microwaves that overheat and destroy microchips and metal components, rendering the drones inoperable.

"The cost is extremely low. Just a few dozen yuan can achieve effects that previously required hundreds of thousands, often ineffectively,”

Xun Godun, engineer at 081 Electronics Group

Applications Beyond Military Use

These systems are not limited to countering military drones. According to South China Morning Post, drones are increasingly used in criminal activity, including smuggling drugs into prisons, making low-cost suppression technology valuable for law enforcement.

Advanced Microwave Technology

In early February, scientists from the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology in Xi'an unveiled the world's first microwave weapon capable of delivering 20 gigawatts for one minute. It can disrupt or damage low-earth orbit satellites, such as those operated by Starlink. Previous systems operated for no more than three seconds and were much bulkier.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Donald Trump's Delusions of Grandeur Make Him Classic Psychiatric Patient
World
Donald Trump's Delusions of Grandeur Make Him Classic Psychiatric Patient
Russia's Iran War Triumph: Putin Ready to Supply Europe, US Considers Easing Oil Sanctions
World
Russia's Iran War Triumph: Putin Ready to Supply Europe, US Considers Easing Oil Sanctions
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Popular
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design

Iran has unveiled a new version of its Shahed-101 kamikaze drone featuring a front propeller and a design that may use an electric motor

Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments Oleg Artyukov Why Russia Is Central to Asia’s Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil Hriday Sarma
Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call
Russia's Iran War Triumph: Putin Ready to Supply Europe, US Considers Easing Oil Sanctions
Aramco Chief Warns Prolonged Closure of Strait of Hormuz Could Trigger Catastrophe
Aramco Chief Warns Prolonged Closure of Strait of Hormuz Could Trigger Catastrophe
Last materials
Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'
Inflation Drives Russians to Review Turkish Real Estate Investments
Jared Leto Files Trademark Application in Russia
Unusually Warm Weather Brings Early Spring to Moscow
New Chinese Anti-Drone Technology Offers Low-Cost Microwave Defense for Cities
Russian Skier Anastasia Bagiyan Wins Gold in Sprint at Milan-Cortina Paralympics
Aramco Chief Warns Prolonged Closure of Strait of Hormuz Could Trigger Catastrophe
Russia's Iran War Triumph: Putin Ready to Supply Europe, US Considers Easing Oil Sanctions
Opera Houses and Celebrities Respond to Timothée Chalamet Controversy
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.