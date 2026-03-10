New Chinese Anti-Drone Technology Offers Low-Cost Microwave Defense for Cities

China has significantly reduced the cost of operating microwave anti-drone systems to just a few yuan per shot. The system, designed for urban police forces, was developed by the state-owned 081 Electronics Group, and offers a low-cost solution to neutralize drone threats.

Photo: Own work low-res version of https://www.ngphoto.biz/product/hermes-450-900/ by Nehemia Gershuni-Aylho, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Drones Hermes-900 and Hermes-450

How the System Works

The new anti-drone system combines radar and electro-optical detection with a large flat antenna mounted on an eight-wheeled vehicle. It can either "softly" jam drones or "hard disable" them using high-power microwaves that overheat and destroy microchips and metal components, rendering the drones inoperable.

"The cost is extremely low. Just a few dozen yuan can achieve effects that previously required hundreds of thousands, often ineffectively,”

— Xun Godun, engineer at 081 Electronics Group

Applications Beyond Military Use

These systems are not limited to countering military drones. According to South China Morning Post, drones are increasingly used in criminal activity, including smuggling drugs into prisons, making low-cost suppression technology valuable for law enforcement.

Advanced Microwave Technology

In early February, scientists from the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology in Xi'an unveiled the world's first microwave weapon capable of delivering 20 gigawatts for one minute. It can disrupt or damage low-earth orbit satellites, such as those operated by Starlink. Previous systems operated for no more than three seconds and were much bulkier.