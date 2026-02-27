Russian Scientists Develop Cancer Therapy That Eliminates Metastases in Rodent Models

Researchers at the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) have developed an innovative cancer therapy that, in rodent experiments, completely eradicated all metastatic sites. This approach promises a revolution in oncology treatment by minimizing relapse risk through elimination of dormant cancer cells. Biochemically, the method reveals how a combination of compounds disrupts tumor clone survival in the body.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cancer cells

How the Therapy Targets Dormant Cancer Cells

Metastases occur when cancer cells migrate via the bloodstream or lymph, forming secondary foci in healthy tissues. Conventional chemotherapy affects only active cells, leaving dormant populations that survive through autophagy — a cellular recycling mechanism evolutionarily programmed for survival. The new method combines chloroquine, which blocks autophagy, with oxaliplatin, which activates it within tumors.

Promising Experimental Results

"We developed a new combined approach for treating oncological diseases using two compounds. In mouse experiments, we demonstrated that this method not only combats tumors but also completely eliminates 'sleeping' cancer cells that cause relapse," said Irina Guzhova, head of the Molecular and Cellular Interactions Department at RAS.

Testing on sarcoma and intestinal carcinoma models confirmed the absence of metastatic sources in tissues after sequential administration of the drugs. Guzhova noted that this strategy could form the basis of future protocols but will require preclinical and clinical trials before adoption into practice, Gazeta.Ru reports.