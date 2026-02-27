World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Scientists Develop Cancer Therapy That Eliminates Metastases in Rodent Models

Science

Researchers at the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) have developed an innovative cancer therapy that, in rodent experiments, completely eradicated all metastatic sites. This approach promises a revolution in oncology treatment by minimizing relapse risk through elimination of dormant cancer cells. Biochemically, the method reveals how a combination of compounds disrupts tumor clone survival in the body.

Cancer cells
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cancer cells

How the Therapy Targets Dormant Cancer Cells

Metastases occur when cancer cells migrate via the bloodstream or lymph, forming secondary foci in healthy tissues. Conventional chemotherapy affects only active cells, leaving dormant populations that survive through autophagy — a cellular recycling mechanism evolutionarily programmed for survival. The new method combines chloroquine, which blocks autophagy, with oxaliplatin, which activates it within tumors.

Promising Experimental Results

"We developed a new combined approach for treating oncological diseases using two compounds. In mouse experiments, we demonstrated that this method not only combats tumors but also completely eliminates 'sleeping' cancer cells that cause relapse," said Irina Guzhova, head of the Molecular and Cellular Interactions Department at RAS.

Testing on sarcoma and intestinal carcinoma models confirmed the absence of metastatic sources in tissues after sequential administration of the drugs. Guzhova noted that this strategy could form the basis of future protocols but will require preclinical and clinical trials before adoption into practice, Gazeta.Ru reports.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
World Checkers Champion Drafted Into Assault Unit in Ukraine
World
World Checkers Champion Drafted Into Assault Unit in Ukraine
Popular
Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?

Debate continues in Russia over why bridges and tunnels in Ukraine are not designated as priority targets and why there is no political will to deploy the Oreshnik missile against them

Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
World Checkers Champion Drafted Into Assault Unit in Ukraine
Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt
Energy Shortages, BRICS, and Russian Assistance: What’s Next for Cuba Lyuba Lulko Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75 Alexander Shtorm Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange
Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Last materials
Russian Scientists Develop Cancer Therapy That Eliminates Metastases in Rodent Models
EU Investments in Russia Reach $188 Billion in 2024 Despite Sanctions
Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75
Quiet Luxury Nails: Why Monochrome Manicure Dominates 2026
Teen Brains at Risk From Short Video Addiction, Specialist Claims
Vitamin D Deficit and Seasonal Stress: Late Winter Sees Surge in Health Complaints
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
Poland’s War Rhetoric Reflects Struggle for Role in Europe
Russia’s Recoverable Oil Reserves Estimated at 31 Billion Tons
War With Iran Appears Closer as U.S. and Allies Issue Evacuation Warnings
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.