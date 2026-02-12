First Solar Eclipse of 2026 to Form a Rare Ring of Fire

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will produce a spectacular ring of fire as the Moon aligns with Earth and the Sun.

Why the February Eclipse Stands Out

The first solar eclipse of 2026 promises to become one of the most striking celestial events of the year. On February 17, the Moon will line up precisely with Earth and the Sun, forming the rare "ring of fire” effect. Only residents of limited regions of the planet will be able to observe it.

On February 17, an annular solar eclipse will occur. The Moon will reach apogee, the most distant point of its orbit, which means its apparent diameter will shrink below that of the solar disk. As a result, a bright rim will appear around the edges.

Solar eclipses fall into three main categories: annular, total, and partial. The appearance of the phenomenon at its peak, the maximum phase, determines its classification. The annular eclipse, which will take place on February 17, 2026, occurs when Earth's natural satellite moves to the farthest point of its orbit. Its visible size becomes smaller than the Sun's, so it cannot completely cover the solar disk, creating the "ring of fire” effect.

During a total eclipse, the lunar disk fully covers the Sun, allowing observers to see the glowing corona. A partial eclipse, the most common type, removes only a portion of the visible solar surface, forming a crescent of light.

Annular eclipses occur roughly 14 times per century. Everything depends on the precision of celestial geometry. If the Moon moves slightly closer to Earth, a total eclipse becomes visible instead.

"From a physics standpoint, this represents a perfect demonstration of celestial mechanics: the coincidence of the angular sizes of the Sun and Moon marks a rare stroke of luck for an observer,” says astronomer and Pravda.ru columnist Pavel Gromov.

When and Where to Observe

The eclipse belongs to Saros cycle 121, which repeats every 18 years and 11 days. The maximum phase is expected at 15:13 Moscow time and will last slightly more than two minutes. The speed of the Moon's shadow will reach 3,500 to 4,500 kilometers per hour, which explains why the "ring of fire” will quickly give way to ordinary daylight.

The eclipse will begin at 12:56 Moscow time. The Moon will gradually move across the solar disk before departing from it. The main annular phase will occur at 15:13, when the Moon will cover approximately 96 percent of the Sun, producing a radiant "fire bracelet” effect for just over two minutes. This fleeting culmination directly reflects the extraordinary velocity of the lunar shadow sweeping across Earth's surface.

The path of maximum visibility will cross Antarctica and the waters of the Southern Ocean. Partial phases will become visible in southern regions of South America and Africa.

What Else Awaits in 2026

The February eclipse will open the 2026 eclipse season. A total lunar eclipse will follow in March, and August will bring a total solar eclipse.

"Any eclipse offers not only a beautiful visual spectacle but also a reason to reflect on the processes within the Solar System that directly influence Earth,” notes astrophysicist and Pravda.ru columnist Alexey Rudnev.