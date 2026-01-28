Samsung’s Most Expensive Smartphone Faces Criticism Over Practical Flaws

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold does not support a stylus and quickly accumulates fingerprints during everyday use, according to a review published by Tech Advisor. The device, which features a triple-folding display, entered the US market at the end of January and immediately became the most expensive smartphone in Samsung's lineup.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Striker9498, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ 20251209 삼성 갤럭시 Z 트라이폴드

With a retail price of $2,900, the Galaxy Z TriFold costs roughly the same as two or even three flagship smartphones. Reviewers who tested the device highlighted both its technological ambition and its notable shortcomings.

Ultra-Thin Design Comes With Trade-Offs

Testers praised the smartphone's remarkably slim body, especially considering its complex folding mechanism and large expandable screen. However, they also noted that both the casing and the display attract fingerprints almost instantly. According to the reviewers, the surfaces appear to lack an effective oleophobic or protective coating, which negatively affects daily usability.

No Stylus Support for a Large Display

One of the most criticized omissions is the lack of stylus compatibility. Experts argue that a device with such a large and flexible screen would greatly benefit from pen input, particularly for productivity tasks, note-taking, and creative work. The absence of stylus support feels especially noticeable given the phone's premium positioning.

Price Remains the Biggest Obstacle

Reviewers described the price of the Galaxy Z TriFold as its most serious drawback.

"The price is absolutely unbelievable,” the authors noted, emphasizing that the device costs as much as several high-end smartphones combined.

Despite this, the reviewers acknowledged that the Galaxy Z TriFold targets early adopters rather than mainstream buyers.

"If you are looking for a smartphone that is ahead of its time, the Galaxy Z TriFold is exactly that,” the review concluded.

Early Reports of Display Problems

In mid-January, shortly after the device reached consumers, some users began reporting issues with the folding display. Several owners complained about the appearance of lines made up of dead pixels on the screen, raising concerns about long-term durability and quality control.

These early complaints add to the debate over whether Samsung's most ambitious foldable device justifies its unprecedented price.