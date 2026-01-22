Powerful G4.7 Magnetic Storm Brings Northern Lights as Far South as Subtropical Zone

A powerful planetary magnetic storm struck Earth overnight on January 20, reaching a near-extreme level of G4.7 and triggering vivid auroras visible far beyond expected northern latitudes.

Magnetic Storm Arrived Earlier Than Expected

The geomagnetic storm reached Earth ahead of forecasts. Late on Monday evening, disturbances in the geomagnetic field intensified to level G4, and after midnight the storm's strength approached the extreme G5 threshold, stopping just short of it. The peak intensity was recorded at G4.7.

The last storm of comparable strength occurred on November 12, 2025.

Auroras Reach Southern Russia and Europe

Initial forecasts suggested that auroras would reach approximately 50 degrees north latitude. In reality, bright polar lights were observed much farther south.

Residents of Sochi in Russia's Krasnodar Territory (located in the subtropical area) and Arkhyz in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic reported visible auroras, meaning the phenomenon extended as far south as the 43rd parallel.

Reports of auroras also came from the Omsk, Kaliningrad, Pskov, Ryazan, Rostov, Vologda, and Volgograd regions, as well as Krasnodar Territory and other parts of Russia. Outside the country, auroras were observed in Belarus and Germany.

Current Geomagnetic Conditions

By Tuesday morning, geomagnetic disturbances had weakened slightly, fluctuating between levels G2 and G3. However, experts do not rule out a renewed intensification to G3-G4.

The magnetic storm is expected to last at least until the end of Tuesday, while full stabilization of geomagnetic conditions is not anticipated for another two to three days.

What Is Happening Now

The solar wind speed has stabilized at around 900 kilometers per second, which is 2.5 to 3 times higher than normal values. The magnetic field intensity near Earth remains elevated at roughly ten times its usual level.

Scientists are also observing rapid polarity changes in the magnetic field, which could trigger a second strong geomagnetic surge and a return to G4 levels.

Experts predict that another wave of bright auroras may occur overnight, though likely with slightly reduced intensity. The first signs of improvement in geomagnetic conditions are expected in the second half of Wednesday, January 21.

Radiation Storm Behind the Disturbance

The magnetic storm is unfolding against the backdrop of an exceptionally strong space radiation storm that began on the evening of January 19.

The event was caused by a powerful X1.95 solar flare accompanied by a large plasma ejection aimed directly at Earth. The radiation storm reached the very strong S4 level.

A higher level, S5, exists only theoretically and has never been recorded in the modern history of observations.

On the evening of January 19, the flux of solar protons reached 37,000 units, a record value for the 21st century. This exceeded the levels recorded during the historic X17.2 flare in 2003.

The highest values ever observed remain those recorded in the previous century, at approximately 40,000 units.