Cow in Austria Shows Tool Use Previously Seen Only in Primates

In Austria, a cow has learned to use a broom as a scratching tool, displaying behavior that scientists previously observed only among primates. The findings were published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

How the Cow Used the Tool

During seven out of ten observation sessions, researchers recorded 76 instances in which the cow, named Veronika, used a broom to scratch parts of her body that she could not reach otherwise.

The scientists observed that Veronika held and manipulated the tool using her teeth and tongue. To scratch her upper body, she mainly used the bristled side of the broom, while for more sensitive areas she turned the tool around and applied the smooth end.

A History of Complex Behavior

Veronika is 13 years old. According to her owner, Vitgar Vigele, quoted by The Guardian, the cow began playing with pieces of wood and sticks several years ago. He also noted that she recognizes the voices of him and his family members and walks toward them when they call her.

Researchers believe this case provides new insight into the cognitive abilities of cattle and challenges long-standing assumptions about which animals are capable of flexible and purposeful tool use.