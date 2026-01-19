World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia to Launch Mass Production of Broadband Satellite Internet Terminals

From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Science

Serial production of a terminal for broadband internet access will begin in Russia later this year, said Dmitry Bakanov, head of the state corporation Roscosmos, during a broadcast on Channel One.

Two sputniks in space
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License
Two sputniks in space

Broadband Access Anywhere on Earth

"Here we are presenting the Zorkiy satellite. This spacecraft conducts Earth imaging, and based on these images we create maps and digital maps that unmanned systems later use for navigation. It is also critically important to provide communications to territories not covered by terrestrial networks. That is why we are presenting a Russian development here today-a terminal for broadband internet access anywhere on Earth. Mass production of this equipment will begin this year,” Bakanov stated.

He added that Russia will deploy an orbital constellation of more than 300 satellites, emphasizing the importance of connecting territories that lack ground-based communications.

Starlink is an American satellite communications system created by the company of billionaire Elon Musk. The program has placed more than 9,400 communications satellites into orbit, enabling continuous contact with ground terminals and providing internet access.

The Roscosmos press service immediately refuted media claims that the Zorkiy satellite had been labeled a "Starlink analogue.” OrbiCraft-Zorkiy, developed in 2020 by Sputniks, belongs to the compact CubeSat class. It weighs just 8.5 kilograms yet carries a telescope camera from Lepton Research and Production Association capable of imaging Earth's surface at a resolution of up to 6.6 meters per pixel.

Other Major Satellite Projects in Russia

Earlier, media outlets referred to the Rassvet communications system developed by Bureau 1440, part of IKS Holding, as a "Russian Starlink analogue.” In 2023 and 2024, the first six Rassvet-1 and Rassvet-2 satellites were launched.

Bakanov previously noted that serial deployment of the Rassvet system was planned for December 2025. The initial phase envisioned placing 350 satellites into orbit, followed by an expansion to 900 satellites by 2035. The start of commercial operations has since shifted to 2027, when a constellation of 288 satellites should deliver global coverage.

Technology, Coverage, and Key Differences from Starlink

Developers aim to reach data speeds of 1 gigabit per second per user terminal under the international 5G NTN space communications standard. The system will offer global coverage with low latency, enabling real-time video communication anywhere on the planet. Rassvet will initially serve regions where high-quality connectivity remains limited, including Siberia, the Far East, and the Arctic.

Rassvet differs significantly from Starlink, most notably in orbital altitude at about 800 kilometers versus 550 kilometers and in communications power. Russian satellites may operate longer because the atmosphere slows them less. From the outset, Rassvet's infrastructure relies on inter-satellite laser communications, a proprietary development of Bureau 1440. In near-vacuum conditions, satellites exchange data at high speed via laser links, while downlinks to Earth function as the last mile.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Columnists
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
World
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Popular
Epiphany Ice Dips May Harm Men’s Health, Urologists Warn

Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts

Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite Lyuba Lulko Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza Andrey Mihayloff USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Last materials
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Kalashnikov Develops AK-12K Assault Rifle in Just Six Months
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
Russian Segment of ISS Conducts Cutting-Edge Microorganism Experiments
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Moscow: Trump Will Enter World History by Resolving Greenland Issue
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.