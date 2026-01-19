Russia to Launch Mass Production of Broadband Satellite Internet Terminals

Serial production of a terminal for broadband internet access will begin in Russia later this year, said Dmitry Bakanov, head of the state corporation Roscosmos, during a broadcast on Channel One.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License Two sputniks in space

Broadband Access Anywhere on Earth

"Here we are presenting the Zorkiy satellite. This spacecraft conducts Earth imaging, and based on these images we create maps and digital maps that unmanned systems later use for navigation. It is also critically important to provide communications to territories not covered by terrestrial networks. That is why we are presenting a Russian development here today-a terminal for broadband internet access anywhere on Earth. Mass production of this equipment will begin this year,” Bakanov stated.

He added that Russia will deploy an orbital constellation of more than 300 satellites, emphasizing the importance of connecting territories that lack ground-based communications.

Starlink is an American satellite communications system created by the company of billionaire Elon Musk. The program has placed more than 9,400 communications satellites into orbit, enabling continuous contact with ground terminals and providing internet access.

The Roscosmos press service immediately refuted media claims that the Zorkiy satellite had been labeled a "Starlink analogue.” OrbiCraft-Zorkiy, developed in 2020 by Sputniks, belongs to the compact CubeSat class. It weighs just 8.5 kilograms yet carries a telescope camera from Lepton Research and Production Association capable of imaging Earth's surface at a resolution of up to 6.6 meters per pixel.

Other Major Satellite Projects in Russia

Earlier, media outlets referred to the Rassvet communications system developed by Bureau 1440, part of IKS Holding, as a "Russian Starlink analogue.” In 2023 and 2024, the first six Rassvet-1 and Rassvet-2 satellites were launched.

Bakanov previously noted that serial deployment of the Rassvet system was planned for December 2025. The initial phase envisioned placing 350 satellites into orbit, followed by an expansion to 900 satellites by 2035. The start of commercial operations has since shifted to 2027, when a constellation of 288 satellites should deliver global coverage.

Technology, Coverage, and Key Differences from Starlink

Developers aim to reach data speeds of 1 gigabit per second per user terminal under the international 5G NTN space communications standard. The system will offer global coverage with low latency, enabling real-time video communication anywhere on the planet. Rassvet will initially serve regions where high-quality connectivity remains limited, including Siberia, the Far East, and the Arctic.

Rassvet differs significantly from Starlink, most notably in orbital altitude at about 800 kilometers versus 550 kilometers and in communications power. Russian satellites may operate longer because the atmosphere slows them less. From the outset, Rassvet's infrastructure relies on inter-satellite laser communications, a proprietary development of Bureau 1440. In near-vacuum conditions, satellites exchange data at high speed via laser links, while downlinks to Earth function as the last mile.