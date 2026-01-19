A series of logically connected experiments studying microorganisms is underway on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), acting head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Hero of Russia and cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko wrote in a column for TASS news agency.
The cosmonaut highlighted three major biological experiments:
"Developing space biotechnology is not merely a scientific and technical pursuit; it represents a comprehensive philosophy for the future,” Kononenko emphasized.
In August 2025, Gennady Krasnikov, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, announced that the prospective Russian orbital station will provide up to 50 kilowatts of power for scientific experiments, compared with the current 5-7 kilowatts available on the ISS.
In July 2024, a team of scientists from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, together with researchers from the University of North Carolina at Raleigh, reported discovering methods to destroy biofilms-undesirable clusters of microorganisms covered in slime-that grow in space.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts