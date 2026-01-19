Russian Space Program Explores Limits of Life Beyond Earth

Russian Segment of ISS Conducts Cutting-Edge Microorganism Experiments

A series of logically connected experiments studying microorganisms is underway on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), acting head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Hero of Russia and cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko wrote in a column for TASS news agency.

Photo: https://spaceflight.nasa.gov/gallery/images/shuttle/sts-119/html/s119e009662.html by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ ISS

Three Key Bioexperiments

The cosmonaut highlighted three major biological experiments:

The first, "Biodegradation,” investigates how microbes affect station materials and systems.

The second, "Bioecology,” examines the effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation on microorganisms.

The third, "Biorisk,” determines the limits of life's resilience in open space.

"Developing space biotechnology is not merely a scientific and technical pursuit; it represents a comprehensive philosophy for the future,” Kononenko emphasized.

Future Russian Orbital Station

In August 2025, Gennady Krasnikov, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, announced that the prospective Russian orbital station will provide up to 50 kilowatts of power for scientific experiments, compared with the current 5-7 kilowatts available on the ISS.

Global Advances in Space Microbiology

In July 2024, a team of scientists from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, together with researchers from the University of North Carolina at Raleigh, reported discovering methods to destroy biofilms-undesirable clusters of microorganisms covered in slime-that grow in space.