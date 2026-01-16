Underwater Robot Finds Unknown Mud Volcanoes in Lake Baikal

New Mud Volcanoes Discovered on the Floor of Lake Baikal

The depths of Lake Baikal have once again shown that even well-studied places can still surprise researchers. An underwater robot recorded a previously unknown type of mud volcano, leaving distinct traces on the lake floor. The discovery points to active geological processes beneath the water column and forces scientists to reconsider the internal dynamics of the region.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:RU_Lake_Baikal_Olkhon_Cape_Khoboy_0003.jpg by Alexander Klink Baikal Lake

Lake Baikal: An Ancient Lake With New Mysteries

Lake Baikal, located in Eastern Siberia, formed around 25 million years ago and ranks as the oldest freshwater lake on the planet. Its surface area exceeds 31,000 square kilometers, and its maximum depth reaches nearly 1,642 meters. Baikal stands out not only for its size but also for its unique ecosystem. Hundreds of endemic species live there, including the Baikal seal, the only freshwater seal in the world.

Despite decades of scientific research, the lake continues to conceal many secrets. Modern technologies such as underwater robots and remote sensors now allow scientists to explore previously inaccessible sections of the lake floor, where extreme conditions and unusual geological structures persist.

An Unexpected Underwater Discovery

During underwater research last summer, a robotic vehicle recorded cracks, deformations, and funnel-shaped depressions on the floor of Lake Baikal. Scientists found these formations at depths ranging from 100 to 165 meters in two areas along the northwestern shoreline, near the Malaya Kosa and Goryachinskaya bays.

The images revealed deep craters filled with silt and mud, along with ruptured and displaced sediment layers. At greater depths, researchers also identified hundreds of small cone-shaped structures, indicating large-scale and likely ongoing geological activity, according to Sciencepost.

What Are Mud Volcanoes

Mud volcanoes represent surface expressions of processes occurring deep beneath the Earth's crust. They form when a mixture of water, clay, and gases under pressure breaks through fractures and rises upward. Unlike magmatic volcanoes, these structures do not emit lava, but they can significantly alter the relief of the seabed or lake floor.

Scientists previously documented similar formations in Lake Baikal, but the newly discovered volcanoes stand out due to their location and structural characteristics.

Proximity to a Tectonic Fault

Researchers express particular concern because the newly identified mud volcanoes lie close to the North Baikal Fault, a known zone of tectonic activity that runs along the shoreline. In the past, this fault has generated powerful earthquakes.

Scientists do not rule out that recent emissions of mud and gases may relate to the buildup of stress within the Earth's crust. Comparable mechanisms have appeared in earlier studies of deep ocean floor structures.

Life in Extreme Conditions

Analysis of samples collected near the new volcanoes revealed signs of microbial activity. These findings involve extremophile microorganisms capable of surviving under high pressure and specific chemical conditions.

Studying such life forms holds importance not only for understanding Baikal's ecosystem but also for broader scientific goals. Researchers view these organisms as models for the search for life in extreme environments on other planets and moons within the Solar System.