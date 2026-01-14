Asteroid CE2XZW2 Raises Impact Concerns After Recent Discovery

Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact

Asteroid CE2XZW2, discovered on Wednesday, may collide with Earth with a high probability, senior researcher at the Institute of Applied Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolai Zheleznov told RIA Novosti.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Asteroid approaching Earth

Uncertain Orbit and High Collision Probability

"The nominal orbit lies about three thousand kilometers from the center of the Earth. This suggests a collision. However, it is important to understand that this still represents a probability of impact, even if it remains quite high,” Zheleznov said.

He added that scientists currently lack sufficient data to determine the exact timing of a potential collision, noting that the event could theoretically occur as soon as today.

Newly Discovered Asteroids Often Defy Early Predictions

According to the astronomer, the orbits of newly discovered asteroids often remain highly imprecise at first. As observations continue, calculations improve, and Earth may eventually fall outside the projected trajectory zone where the asteroid's flyby currently appears likely.

Zheleznov recalled that the first case in which astronomers detected an asteroid just one day before it struck Earth occurred in 2008. By contrast, the Chelyabinsk meteorite in 2013 went unnoticed because it approached from the direction of the Sun.

Atmospheric Explosion Limits Surface Damage

Zheleznov estimated the size of CE2XZW2 at roughly twenty meters. Objects of this scale, he explained, always explode in Earth's atmosphere. Even if the asteroid enters the atmosphere, only small fragments would reach the planet's surface, significantly limiting potential damage.