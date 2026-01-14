World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Asteroid CE2XZW2 Raises Impact Concerns After Recent Discovery

Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact
Science

Asteroid CE2XZW2, discovered on Wednesday, may collide with Earth with a high probability, senior researcher at the Institute of Applied Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolai Zheleznov told RIA Novosti.

Asteroid approaching Earth
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Asteroid approaching Earth

Uncertain Orbit and High Collision Probability

"The nominal orbit lies about three thousand kilometers from the center of the Earth. This suggests a collision. However, it is important to understand that this still represents a probability of impact, even if it remains quite high,” Zheleznov said.

He added that scientists currently lack sufficient data to determine the exact timing of a potential collision, noting that the event could theoretically occur as soon as today.

Newly Discovered Asteroids Often Defy Early Predictions

According to the astronomer, the orbits of newly discovered asteroids often remain highly imprecise at first. As observations continue, calculations improve, and Earth may eventually fall outside the projected trajectory zone where the asteroid's flyby currently appears likely.

Zheleznov recalled that the first case in which astronomers detected an asteroid just one day before it struck Earth occurred in 2008. By contrast, the Chelyabinsk meteorite in 2013 went unnoticed because it approached from the direction of the Sun.

Atmospheric Explosion Limits Surface Damage

Zheleznov estimated the size of CE2XZW2 at roughly twenty meters. Objects of this scale, he explained, always explode in Earth's atmosphere. Even if the asteroid enters the atmosphere, only small fragments would reach the planet's surface, significantly limiting potential damage.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
World
Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
Scientists Identify Bacteria That Cause Auto-Brewery Syndrome
Science
Scientists Identify Bacteria That Cause Auto-Brewery Syndrome
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Europe
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Popular
Russia Responds to USA's Plans to Annex Greenland

Greenland has emerged as a new geopolitical focal point after US lawmakers proposed its annexation, prompting sharp reactions from Russian political figures and contrasting assessments of Moscow’s intentions

Russia Remains Only Force Able to Stop US Annexation of Greenland
Putin Places Assets of Rockwool and Canpack Under Temporary State Control
Rockwool and Canpack Become Latest Western Firms Hit by Russian Asset Takeover
From Economic Collapse to Calls for Regime Change: What Is Happening in Iran
Russia Launches Unprecedented Iskander-M Barrage on Ukraine’s Power Infrastructure
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows Guy Somerset Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In Oleg Artyukov Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm
Asteroid CE2XZW2 Raises Impact Concerns After Recent Discovery
Silver Surges Past Nvidia in Global Asset Rankings, Second Only to Gold
Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation
Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation
Last materials
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact
US Suspends Visa Issuance for Russians, Effectively Halting Travel Flows
Ukraine’s Crisis Was Inevitable From the Start
Why the Classic Nivea Cream in the Blue Tin Still Matters in 2026
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Russia Open to Dialogue With Witkoff and Kushner, Lavrov Says
Scientists Find Black Rice May Protect Memory in People Over 50
NATO Floods Rzeszow With Transport Aircraft Amid Urgent Ukraine Resupply
Ukraine Appoints Digital Transformation Architect as New Defense Minister
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.