World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Africa’s Climate Faces Major Shift: Wet Sahara and Uneven Rainfall Patterns

Sahara Could See Up to 75% More Rainfall by 2100, Scientists Warn
Science

African climates may change far more dramatically than previously thought. Recent forecasts suggest a sharp rise in rainfall across the Sahara — a region long seen as the epitome of drought. While this may seem like positive news, scientists warn that the consequences could destabilize the entire continent, according to Science&Vie.

Desert
Photo: Own work by Fiontain, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Desert

Africa on the Verge of a Climate Turning Point

The continent's climate balance has always relied on a delicate equilibrium between chronic water scarcity and seasonal rains. Research published in 2025 in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science suggests this balance may be disrupted faster than expected.

Scientists from the University of Illinois in Chicago estimate that by the end of the 21st century, rainfall in the Sahara could increase by up to 75%. The conclusion is based on forty climate models and covers moderate and extreme greenhouse gas emission scenarios (SSP2-4.5 and SSP5-8.5). In both cases, the trend is consistent: Africa is becoming noticeably wetter.

Why the Desert May Become Rainy

Rising global temperatures increase the atmosphere's capacity to hold moisture. This strengthens humid air flows from the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, directly affecting African monsoons. Changes extend beyond the Sahara, impacting other regions of the continent.

Projections indicate central and southern Africa may receive 17-25% more rainfall, while the far south could see slight decreases. This contrast highlights the complexity of atmospheric systems, where warming does not produce uniform effects.

Atmospheric Circulation and Water Reintroduction in the Sahara

Postdoctoral researcher Thierry Ndetasina Taguela and his team compared climate data from 1965-2014 with projections to 2099. Modeling revealed a dual mechanism: higher temperatures enhance condensation and convection, increasing the frequency and intensity of precipitation.

According to SciTechDaily, changes in atmospheric circulation play a key role. Warming shifts the Hadley cells — vast air currents controlling tropical rainfall. Their northward movement moistens the Sahara.

Over 70% of future rainfall is expected to be convective and accompanied by thunderstorms, potentially transforming desert edges into semi-arid zones or savanna-like landscapes temporarily.

Green Sahara: Opportunity or New Threat?

While a "greening" Sahara has captured imaginations, scientists caution against idealizing this scenario. Desert soils are poorly adapted to absorb water. Excessive rainfall can cause rapid runoff, flooding, and intensified erosion.

High temperatures will accelerate evaporation, making the water cycle unstable and unpredictable. Instead of sustained greening, the region may experience alternating droughts and destructive downpours.

Implications for Ecosystems and Society

The impact extends beyond the Sahara. Billions of people rely on rainfall patterns. Even minor shifts in monsoon timing can disrupt agriculture, animal migration, and access to drinking water.

Some Sahel regions may benefit from restored pastures, while southwestern Africa could lose up to 5% of rainfall. Warming, therefore, increases regional imbalances rather than adding water uniformly.

Common Questions About Africa's Climate Future

Could the Sahara really become green?
Partially — but this will come with significant climate instability.

Are heavy rains dangerous for desert areas?
Yes, poorly absorbent soils raise the risk of floods and erosion.

Will changes affect the whole continent equally?
No, some regions will gain rainfall, others will face reductions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
World
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Columnists
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Moscow Faces Heavy Snowfall: 130,000 Workers Deployed for Street Clearance
Society
Moscow Faces Heavy Snowfall: 130,000 Workers Deployed for Street Clearance
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.