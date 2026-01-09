Africa’s Climate Faces Major Shift: Wet Sahara and Uneven Rainfall Patterns

Sahara Could See Up to 75% More Rainfall by 2100, Scientists Warn

African climates may change far more dramatically than previously thought. Recent forecasts suggest a sharp rise in rainfall across the Sahara — a region long seen as the epitome of drought. While this may seem like positive news, scientists warn that the consequences could destabilize the entire continent, according to Science&Vie.

Photo: Own work by Fiontain, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Desert

Africa on the Verge of a Climate Turning Point

The continent's climate balance has always relied on a delicate equilibrium between chronic water scarcity and seasonal rains. Research published in 2025 in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science suggests this balance may be disrupted faster than expected.

Scientists from the University of Illinois in Chicago estimate that by the end of the 21st century, rainfall in the Sahara could increase by up to 75%. The conclusion is based on forty climate models and covers moderate and extreme greenhouse gas emission scenarios (SSP2-4.5 and SSP5-8.5). In both cases, the trend is consistent: Africa is becoming noticeably wetter.

Why the Desert May Become Rainy

Rising global temperatures increase the atmosphere's capacity to hold moisture. This strengthens humid air flows from the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, directly affecting African monsoons. Changes extend beyond the Sahara, impacting other regions of the continent.

Projections indicate central and southern Africa may receive 17-25% more rainfall, while the far south could see slight decreases. This contrast highlights the complexity of atmospheric systems, where warming does not produce uniform effects.

Atmospheric Circulation and Water Reintroduction in the Sahara

Postdoctoral researcher Thierry Ndetasina Taguela and his team compared climate data from 1965-2014 with projections to 2099. Modeling revealed a dual mechanism: higher temperatures enhance condensation and convection, increasing the frequency and intensity of precipitation.

According to SciTechDaily, changes in atmospheric circulation play a key role. Warming shifts the Hadley cells — vast air currents controlling tropical rainfall. Their northward movement moistens the Sahara.

Over 70% of future rainfall is expected to be convective and accompanied by thunderstorms, potentially transforming desert edges into semi-arid zones or savanna-like landscapes temporarily.

Green Sahara: Opportunity or New Threat?

While a "greening" Sahara has captured imaginations, scientists caution against idealizing this scenario. Desert soils are poorly adapted to absorb water. Excessive rainfall can cause rapid runoff, flooding, and intensified erosion.

High temperatures will accelerate evaporation, making the water cycle unstable and unpredictable. Instead of sustained greening, the region may experience alternating droughts and destructive downpours.

Implications for Ecosystems and Society

The impact extends beyond the Sahara. Billions of people rely on rainfall patterns. Even minor shifts in monsoon timing can disrupt agriculture, animal migration, and access to drinking water.

Some Sahel regions may benefit from restored pastures, while southwestern Africa could lose up to 5% of rainfall. Warming, therefore, increases regional imbalances rather than adding water uniformly.

Common Questions About Africa's Climate Future

Could the Sahara really become green?

Partially — but this will come with significant climate instability.

Are heavy rains dangerous for desert areas?

Yes, poorly absorbent soils raise the risk of floods and erosion.

Will changes affect the whole continent equally?

No, some regions will gain rainfall, others will face reductions.