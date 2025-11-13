World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Archaeologists Discover Untouched Bronze Sword of Saka Warrior Aged 2,500 Years

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Sword Found in Warrior’s Tomb in Kazakhstan
In Kazakhstan, archaeologists have made a rare discovery — a perfectly preserved ancient sword found in the tomb of a Saka warrior, Qazinform news agency reports.

11. Akinak with sheath author of the recontrucktion Krym Altynbekov burial mound Berel (IV.-III. B.C.) Kazakstan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Derzsi Elekes Andor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
During excavations at the Karabie burial mound in the Aktogay district, researchers uncovered the grave of a Saka warrior dating back to the 7th–6th centuries BCE. Inside the chamber, the full set of burial items remained intact. The most valuable artifact was a bronze akinak — a type of short sword — found clutched in the warrior’s right hand. Both the blade and the skeletal remains have survived in exceptional condition despite being more than 2,500 years old.

An Extraordinary Level of Preservation

According to expedition leader Dauren Zhussupov, such preservation of an entire burial complex is an extremely rare occurrence for Saka-era monuments. The double-edged bronze blade, measuring 30 centimeters, is adorned with intricate images of ibex horns and predatory birds, reflecting the high level of metalworking skill achieved by the nomadic peoples of the steppe.

In addition to the sword, archaeologists discovered five arrowheads and a gold earring in the tomb — artifacts that, together, indicate the high social status of the warrior who was laid to rest there.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
