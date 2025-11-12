World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Russia Unveils First AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Aidol, But Presentation Hits a Snag

Russia’s New Emotion-Expressing Robot Takes a Tumble on Stage During Presentation
Russia has introduced its first anthropomorphic robot with artificial intelligence, dubbed Aidol, designed to function without internet access and capable of expressing emotions.

The robot’s public debut, however, was marked by a mishap when it fell on stage during its presentation, which was accompanied by the song Gonna Fly Now from the movie Rocky.

Stage Fall Interrupts Debut

During the presentation, Aidol slowly walked onto the stage with two assistants, waved to the audience, and then tilted over and fell. Staff quickly covered the robot with a black cloth and removed it from the hall.

“I hope this mistake becomes a valuable learning experience,” said Vladimir Vitukhin, CEO of the company developing the robot.

Developers claim Aidol can engage in meaningful interaction with humans while expressing emotions.

“It replicates three key human functions: walking, manipulating objects, and communicating with people,” the creators explained.

Aidol’s lifelike facial expressions and ability to convey emotion are highlighted as its main distinctions from other robots worldwide.

Applications in Industry and Services

The creators envision Aidol being employed in industrial and service sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and public spaces such as banks and airports. Its human-like interaction and mobility are intended to enhance efficiency and customer experience in these environments.

Looking Ahead

Despite the initial stumble, developers remain optimistic about Aidol’s potential, seeing the stage incident as a minor setback in the broader effort to create advanced humanoid robots capable of human-like behavior and emotional engagement.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
