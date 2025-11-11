Scientists Identify Novgorod Meteorite as Rare LL6 Chondrite After Roof-Piercing Impact

Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow

Fragments of a meteorite that illuminated the skies over Moscow and the Moscow region in late October have been recovered in the Novgorod region, scientists from the Vernadsky Institute of Geochemistry and Analytical Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GEOHI RAS) reported.

Scientists Confirm LL6 Chondrite Classification

According to the institute’s statement, preliminary laboratory analysis suggests that the meteorite belongs to the class of ordinary chondrites, specifically of the LL6 type, a group of stony meteorites characterized by a low iron content and high degree of thermal metamorphism.

“Preliminary studies carried out today at GEOHI RAS indicate that the meteorite most likely belongs to ordinary chondrites of the LL6 group. Research and searches continue!”

the institute announced.

Meteorite Struck a Private Home

Astronomer Stas Korotky told RIA Novosti that the space object passed roughly 500 kilometers north of Moscow before parts of it landed in the Novgorod region.

“A fragment was discovered after it pierced the roof of a private house in one of the region’s villages,”

he said. Local residents reportedly heard a loud noise moments before the impact.

Visible From Moscow and Surrounding Regions

The spectacular fireball was seen across several Russian regions, including Moscow and the surrounding areas, during the late hours of October. Eyewitnesses captured bright flashes and a long glowing trail streaking across the sky, sparking widespread curiosity about where the meteorite may have landed.

Further Research Underway

Experts from GEOHI RAS continue to study the recovered fragments to determine their full mineralogical composition and confirm their cosmic origin. Such finds are crucial for understanding the early formation of the Solar System and the materials that once circulated through interplanetary space.