Xpeng’s Air Mobility Division Launches A868 Hybrid Air Taxi Prototype

China’s Xpeng Tests New Aridge A868 Passenger Drone with Extended Flight Range

Xpeng’s air transport division, now operating under the name Aridge, has released the first details and images of its latest project — the A868. This new generation of passenger drone features an extended flight range and has already entered prototype flight testing.

Hybrid Air Taxi with Six Seats and 500 km Range

The Aridge A868 features a sleek, elongated fuselage complemented by short wings, a tail assembly, and multiple rotors. While it cannot move on the ground, it offers vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, eliminating the need for a runway.

The spacious cabin can accommodate up to six passengers. Technical specifications of the A868’s hybrid power system have not yet been disclosed, but early reports indicate a maximum speed of 360 km/h and a range exceeding 500 kilometers on a single charge and fuel cycle.

Future of Xpeng’s Air Mobility Program

Though the A868’s commercial release date remains unspecified, it is widely believed to be designed for use as an aerial taxi. Meanwhile, Xpeng’s other major program — the Aridge Land Aircraft Carrier — is already approaching mass production.

Land-Air Integration: 7,000 Preorders Secured

The Aridge Land Aircraft Carrier combines a wheeled ground platform with a compact detachable air module. The first production unit of this modular hybrid transport system was assembled in early November, with the division reporting over 7,000 preorders from customers worldwide.

Industry observers note that these developments position Xpeng Aridge as a leading player in the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector, bridging the gap between ground and air transport in future smart cities.