China Launches World’s First Dual-Tower Solar Thermal Power Plant in Gobi Desert

China has officially launched the world’s first dual-tower solar thermal power plant, located deep in the Gobi Desert—one of the sunniest and driest regions on Earth. Built by the China Energy Engineering Corporation, the facility employs over 10,000 heliostats—sun-tracking mirrors that reflect sunlight—to concentrate solar energy onto two central towers, each standing more than 200 meters tall.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by vecstock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Solar panels

Revolutionary Design Stores Energy After Sunset

This advanced system stores heat in molten salt, enabling the station to generate electricity even after sunset and maintain round-the-clock clean energy production. The dual-tower configuration enhances efficiency, redundancy, and grid stability, making it significantly more reliable than traditional single-tower systems.

Experts Call It a Milestone for Sustainability

Experts from Tsinghua University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences describe the project as a pivotal milestone in sustainable development. Beyond reducing carbon emissions, the initiative demonstrates how solar thermal technology can transform desert regions into powerful renewable energy centers—bringing China closer to achieving its carbon neutrality goal by 2060.

“This project symbolizes a new era in solar energy and highlights China’s capacity to innovate in large-scale renewable infrastructure,” said a researcher from Tsinghua University.