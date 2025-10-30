World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NASA's Greatest Challenge on the Moon: Keeping Astronauts on Their Feet

Science

When Americans first set foot on the Moon in 1969, it marked one of humanity's greatest achievements. Yet beneath the triumph and excitement lay a series of very real dangers that few people back on Earth fully understood. Among them, one problem proved particularly persistent — astronauts kept falling. On the surface of the Moon, where gravity is just one-sixth that of Earth, the simple act of walking turned into a perilous balancing act.

Surface of the Moon
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Surface of the Moon

The reduced lunar gravity made every movement unpredictable. Each push from a boot sent astronauts gliding higher than expected, while landing again often meant losing balance. This effect was amplified by the uneven lunar soil — a fine, dusty powder that shifted underfoot like snow but clung to everything like glue. The result was that even the most carefully planned steps often ended in slow-motion tumbles. NASA's bulky spacesuits, designed to protect against radiation and micrometeorites, were another major challenge. With limited visibility and rigid joints, tripping over rocks or landing awkwardly posed risks not only to mobility but to life-support integrity deep on the Moon.

But NASA is not standing still. Under its Artemis program, it has rolled out a suite of innovations aimed at reducing the risk of falls and improving surface mobility. The new xEMU (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit) suit offers greater flexibility and enhanced visors to improve foot placement and visibility. Engineers are also developing a dedicated Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) and enhanced surface mobility systems that help astronauts navigate the lunar surface more safely. These advances are paired with more realistic training: NASA's "moon simulators” and partial-gravity environments now replicate one-sixth Earth gravity so crews can train for balance and movement before flight. NASA currently targets the next crewed lunar landing for mid-2027, once all surface mobility, landing systems and safety protocols are validated.

Still, despite the careful preparation, unknowns remain. Lunar dust remains an unpredictable hazard: it clogs joints and reduces traction, making falls more likely than on Earth. Platform design and emergency procedures must account for the possibility of a tumble miles from the nearest help. As NASA re-prepares humans for the Moon, the legacy of astronauts losing their footing during Apollo remains a potent reminder: walking on another world looked easy on TV, but in reality it was — and still is — high-stakes engineering in motion.

Astronauts falling on the Moon
