Ancient Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Passes Through the Solar System

Science

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, which entered the Solar System from outer space, will be visible for observation from Moscow between 5 and 7 a.m. from October 30 to November 17, according to the Moscow Planetarium.

Photo: NASA, ESA by David Jewitt (UCLA), oseph DePasquale (STScI), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Scientists believe that 3I/ATLAS is a comet with an estimated age of around seven billion years—about two and a half billion years older than the Solar System itself. Its diameter is thought to reach 20 kilometers, making it a massive and rare celestial body of interstellar origin.

Discovery and Trajectory

The object was discovered this summer by the automated ATLAS telescope network. Recently, 3I/ATLAS passed the orbit of Jupiter and is now traveling between the orbits of Mars and Earth. Calculations indicate that, after its passage, the object will eventually leave the Solar System and continue its journey into deep space.

The Third Interstellar Object Ever Observed

3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object ever recorded in human history. The letter “I” in its name stands for “Interstellar.” The first such object, 1I/‘Oumuamua, was discovered in 2017 and initially classified as a comet before being redefined as an asteroid. The second, 2I/Borisov, was discovered in 2019 by Russian astronomer Gennady Borisov and confirmed as the first true interstellar comet.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for astronomers and enthusiasts alike to witness an object older than our Solar System itself,” said a representative of the Moscow Planetarium.

The rare appearance of 3I/ATLAS offers both professionals and amateur astronomers a glimpse into the cosmic past and the origins of planetary systems beyond our own.

