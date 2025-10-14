India Launches First Direct Cargo Flight to Antarctica

India has reached a historic milestone in its Antarctic research programs by completing the first direct cargo flight to the icy continent. This mission represents a major leap in operational efficiency for Indian polar research stations.

Photo: flickr.com by Papas Dos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Il-76

Direct air route enhances research logistics

On October 2, 2025, a Russian Il-76MD-90VD aircraft operated by Dronning Maud Land Air Network (DROMLAN) departed from Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa, carrying 18 tons of essential supplies. The shipment included scientific instruments, medical equipment, and food, destined for India’s Maitri and Bharati research stations in Antarctica.

Faster delivery compared to sea transport

This direct air route dramatically reduces reliance on sea transport, which previously required up to 40 days to reach the stations. By cutting transit times, India significantly improves the operational responsiveness and efficiency of its polar research programs.

Aircraft capabilities and strategic significance

The Il-76’s ability to land on blue-ice runways within the operational window from October to March makes it ideal for Antarctic missions. This capability ensures that essential scientific and logistical support can reach remote stations in one of the most challenging climates on Earth.

Strengthening India’s polar research presence

The mission highlights India’s commitment to expanding its polar research capabilities and maintaining resilience in its scientific operations. By establishing reliable, rapid logistics through direct air transport, India reinforces its role in global Antarctic research initiatives.