AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting

Anduril has unveiled its latest innovation, the EagleEye combat helmet, designed to integrate augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies directly into frontline operations. The helmet comes in two variants: a transparent AR module for daytime visibility and a full-face MR module that maximizes protection while providing immersive battlefield overlays. Both models provide ballistic protection, spatial audio, and integrated radio communications for enhanced operational awareness.

Two modular designs for varied mission requirements

The EagleEye helmet is available in two configurations. The AR variant features a transparent front module resembling thick sunglasses, preserving direct sightlines while overlaying critical information. The MR variant fully covers the face, merging the display into the helmet shell to provide comprehensive visual protection and immersive situational awareness. Both helmets enclose the crown, sides, and rear of the head, offering robust protection against projectiles and shockwaves.

Advanced interface and real-time battlefield data

Anduril released a short video demonstrating the EagleEye interface, which displays a persistent compass and minimap in the soldier’s field of view. Friendly and hostile units are marked in real time, and spatial navigation tools allow users to tag objects and personnel directly in three-dimensional space. Skeletal overlays appear when virtual markers intersect with real-world figures, providing continuous situational awareness and monitoring of movements and activities.

Lattice software and SBMC integration

The helmet operates on Anduril’s Lattice software platform and is part of the Soldier-Borne Modular Capability (SBMC) program, aimed at improving soldiers’ awareness and enabling coordination with unmanned systems. EagleEye is designed to support multiple display types rather than a single fixed configuration, reflecting Anduril’s modular approach to next-generation soldier systems.

Enhancing decision-making on the battlefield

By combining spatial audio, sensor data, and persistent visual overlays, EagleEye aims to shorten decision-making cycles and support human-machine teaming with drones and other unmanned platforms. The 3D tagging and skeletal overlays help soldiers maintain awareness in complex or low-visibility environments, ensuring better coordination and responsiveness during operations.

Next steps and field evaluation

While the initial footage provides a first look at EagleEye’s design and user interface, real-world testing will determine its weight, battery performance, electromagnetic compatibility, and effectiveness in contested electronic environments.