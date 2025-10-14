China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits

On October 11, 2025, China’s OrienSpace successfully launched its Gravity-1 carrier rocket from a marine platform in the Yellow Sea — marking only the second launch in the rocket’s history. The mission placed three satellites into polar orbits, one of which has already transmitted high-resolution images of northern Russia. With its compact and unconventional shape, Gravity-1 stands out among modern rockets — short and stocky, yet just as capable of reaching space as its sleeker counterparts.

Expanding China’s Marine Launch Capabilities

The ability to conduct sea-based launches significantly enhances China’s flexibility in deploying satellites into various orbital inclinations. During this mission, the 31-meter Gravity-1 — featuring a triple-core main stage and four solid-fuel boosters — delivered three spacecraft into low polar orbit: the Jilin-1 02B07 high-resolution Earth observation satellite by Changguang Satellite Technology (CGST), and two Shutian Yuxing satellites (01 and 02) developed by Geespace, the aerospace branch of automaker Geely.

High-Resolution Imaging and IoT Constellations

The Jilin-1 satellite series is capable of capturing images with a 0.5-meter resolution and a 150-kilometer swath width. The newly deployed unit has already sent back detailed imagery of Russia’s northern territories. Meanwhile, the Shutian Yuxing satellites are built on the 50-kilogram Geespace GSP50 multipurpose platform and form part of Geely’s expanding Internet of Things (IoT) constellation, which now includes nearly 70 operational satellites — 66 by some counts, including the latest two additions.

Second Launch for OrienSpace’s Gravity-1

This launch marks the second successful mission for OrienSpace’s Gravity-1, following its debut in January 2024. Founded in 2020, the private Chinese startup has since made notable improvements to its rocket design, making the vehicle cheaper to produce and operate. Despite these updates, the rocket remains entirely solid-fueled. The upcoming Gravity-2 — scheduled for launch later this year — will introduce liquid engines and partial reusability, bringing it closer in design to its global competitors. In contrast, Gravity-1 will continue to serve as the company’s durable and cost-efficient workhorse.

“Though modest in appearance, Gravity-1 continues to prove that reliability and endurance can rival elegance in the race to orbit.”