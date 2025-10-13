Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy

In Russia, every tenth person suffers from a pollen allergy, and roughly half of them are sensitive to birch pollen. The prevalence of this condition depends on the region of residence and environmental factors, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok saidin an interview with NSN.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Birсh pollen allergy

FMBA Scientists Create Recombinant Vaccine for Birch Pollen

The Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) has developed a recombinant allergen vaccine to prevent and treat birch pollen allergy and related food allergies. The vaccine is currently undergoing clinical trials.

“The vaccine will not help absolutely everyone, as there is no panacea, but I hope that only a very small percentage of people will not respond to it,” said Bolibok. “The vaccine’s design stimulates an active immune response, creating a normal immunity to pollen like in healthy people. It contains not only the allergen component but also an immunomodulatory element that strengthens the immune response.”

The vaccine can protect against birch pollen allergens as well as certain stone fruits. The treatment involves three to five injections in the first year and up to two booster shots before the following pollen seasons. Its main advantage lies in the small number of injections required: while other methods may need up to 30 shots, this vaccine achieves results with just a few.

Up to 12% of Russians Suffer from Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, or pollinosis, affects up to 12% of the Russian population. The incidence rate depends on regional conditions and air quality.

“Allergies occur in anywhere from 1.3% to half of the population during their lifetime,” said Bolibok. “People suffering from pollinosis account for about 5.6% to 10–12%, which means roughly one in ten to twenty people. In large cities such as Moscow or Chelyabinsk, where air pollution levels are high, the number of allergy sufferers is greater. In smaller towns and rural areas, where industrial pollution is lower, the rate is smaller—even though birch trees are common. Besides pollen, the air must contain other pollutants that increase allergenicity. In central and northern Russia, most cases of pollinosis are caused by birch pollen—about 50–60% of all patients. In the southern steppe regions like the Black Sea coast and the Azov area, the main allergens are wormwood and ragweed,” the immunologist added.

Vaccine Expected to Enter Public Use by 2026

The new vaccine is therapeutic and will be available free of charge once it enters public distribution. In April 2025, Musa Khaitov, Director of the Institute of Immunology, announced that the regulatory framework for production had been developed. He noted that registration and market release could take place by late 2025 or early 2026.