World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

New Breath Test Detects Tuberculosis Without Sputum

Science

Researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, together with colleagues from South Africa, have developed a new method to detect tuberculosis—not through sputum, but via the air exhaled by patients.

Doctors analysing lungs X-ray image
Photo: www.freepik.com by prostooleh is licensed under Free More info
Doctors analysing lungs X-ray image

Their findings, published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases (OFID), demonstrated that DNA from Mycobacterium tuberculosis can be detected in particles in a person’s breath using the TB Hotspot detectOR (THOR) device.

The method identified traces of the bacteria in 47% of patients who tested positive via sputum, and in 57% of cases with a high bacterial load. According to the researchers, this opens the possibility of identifying contagious patients directly in clinics, especially when patients are unable to provide sputum samples.

The scientists also found TB DNA in 30% of air samples collected from medical offices, even after cleaning. This not only confirms the method’s sensitivity but also highlights how easily the infection can spread in enclosed spaces.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
World
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
Google Faces Asset Freeze in South Africa After Russian Court Order
World
Google Faces Asset Freeze in South Africa After Russian Court Order
Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash
World
Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash
Popular
Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers

A Russian military commentator proposed that Moscow could station the long-range “Oreshnik” missile system in Cuba or, alternatively, shorter-range operational-tactical complexes

Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
Russia’s Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
Last materials
New Breath Test Detects Tuberculosis Without Sputum
How Much Coffee Is Safe? Expert Sets Daily Limit
Russia’s Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions
Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash
Russian Forces Destroy Ukraine’s 'Apocalypse Vehicles' Near Donetsk
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
Pigeon Sparks Chain-Reaction Car Crash in Khabarovsk, One Injured
Google Faces Asset Freeze in South Africa After Russian Court Order
Zelensky Boasts of Strikes Deep Inside Russia with New Missiles and Drones
Russian Long-Range Weapons Hit Ukrainian Ports and Energy Facilities
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.