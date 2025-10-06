World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth

Science

A spectacular cosmic event unfolds this October as the bright green comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) nears Earth, offering skywatchers a once-in-a-decade celestial display visible even to the naked eye.

Green Comet Lemmon in the night sky
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License
Green Comet Lemmon in the night sky

A New Visitor from the Outer Solar System

The comet was discovered on January 3, 2025, by astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona using a 60-inch telescope. Since then, it has been steadily brightening as it approaches the Sun.

Its closest approach to Earth will occur on October 21, at a distance of about 89 million kilometers, while it will reach perihelion — the nearest point to the Sun — on November 8.

How the Comet’s Brightness Is Changing

Since its discovery, Comet Lemmon’s magnitude has increased dramatically — from +21.5 in January to about +7 by late September. If this trend continues, it could soon be visible without telescopes.

“If the brightness continues to rise, the comet may be visible to the naked eye under dark skies,” noted specialists at Mount Lemmon Observatory.

For reference, the human eye can detect celestial objects with a brightness of up to +6.5 magnitude. However, astronomers caution that cometary behavior is notoriously unpredictable — sudden brightening can be brief, followed by fading.

Where to Find the Comet

In early October, Comet Lemmon can be observed in the pre-dawn sky between the constellations Ursa Major and Leo. Even a pair of binoculars can reveal it as a faint, fuzzy patch of light.

The best viewing conditions are expected in mid-October when the Moon’s glare will not interfere with visibility.

A Cosmic Photoshoot

As it draws closer to the Sun, Lemmon reveals its true colors — a turquoise coma and twin tails made of dust and ionized gas.

Astronomer Aleix Roig captured the comet on September 22 over Catalonia, showing an emerald halo and a thin blue tail. Dan Bartlett of California produced a long-exposure series revealing how the tail changes shape under solar wind pressure. Chris Schur of Arizona recorded a striking image showing two distinct tails — a golden dust plume and a long blue gas stream diverging like a fan.

“The comet feels alive — its tail shimmers and shifts with the slightest changes in the solar wind,” wrote Schur in his comments.

Key Characteristics of Comet Lemmon

Parameter Value
Full name C/2025 A6 (Lemmon)
Discovered January 3, 2025
Observatory Mount Lemmon, Arizona (USA)
Closest distance to Earth 89 million km
Perihelion date November 8, 2025
Orbital period 1,351 years
Predicted maximum brightness +7 to +5 magnitude
Coma color Green — due to cyanogen and diatomic carbon

A 1,351-Year Journey

After its perihelion passage, Lemmon will leave the inner Solar System, embarking on a long journey that will bring it back only after more than a millennium. Its orbit extends nearly 243 times farther than the Earth–Sun distance.

This makes it a long-period comet — a visitor from the distant reaches of the Solar System, possibly originating in the Oort Cloud.

Interesting Facts

  • The green color is caused by the fluorescence of C₂ and CN molecules under ultraviolet sunlight.
  • Despite its bright appearance, the comet’s nucleus is quite small — estimated at only 1–2 kilometers in diameter.
  • Mount Lemmon Observatory has discovered numerous comets over the years, but C/2025 A6 may become one of the most spectacular in recent history.

What Astronomers Say

“Comets like this remind us of the dynamic nature of our Solar System. They carry ancient material from which planets once formed, offering us a glimpse into cosmic history,” said astrophysicist Dan Bartlett.

Comet Lemmon is not just an astronomical event — it is a rare opportunity to witness a messenger from the depths of space. In the coming weeks, it will reach its brightest phase, and if predictions hold, the October sky will deliver one of the most breathtaking spectacles of the decade.

So look up — you might just see a glowing emerald streak cutting through the darkness between the stars.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Starts Itself and Drives Off Without Driver
Auto
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Starts Itself and Drives Off Without Driver
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
World
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
Hundreds of Russian Schools Ban Niqabs and Hijabs
Society
Hundreds of Russian Schools Ban Niqabs and Hijabs
Popular
Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel revealed that Poland and the Baltic States sabotaged a 2021 initiative for dialogue between the EU and Russia, indirectly paving the way for the Ukraine conflict, while urging a renewed diplomatic approach today

Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021
Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels
Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Arestovych Reveals Istanbul Peace Talks Details and Criticizes Boris Johnson’s Role
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered Guy Somerset Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown Lyuba Lulko Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels Nancy O'Brien Simpson
'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Palestine: When the question becomes an interest
Palestine: When the question becomes an interest
Last materials
Autumn 2025 Style Guide: Top Three Fashion Picks for Men and Women
Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth
Invisible Apple Pie — The Delicate Autumn Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth
Yoga for Men: Natural Way to Restore Strength, Confidence, and Energy
The Secret to a Low-Maintenance Garden: Euphorbia Bonfire
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered
Lada Iskra with Manual Transmission Revives the True Joy of Driving
Man Arrested for Beating Disabled Dog Captured on Surveillance
'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.