Fruit Flies Born in Orbit and 65 Mice Return to Earth After 30-Day Space Mission

The Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) released video footage showing mice that spent one month in orbit aboard the Bion-M 2 biosatellite. In the footage, researchers can be seen weighing the rodents, checking their activity, and measuring their temperature immediately after landing.

Return of the Biosatellite

On September 19, the Bion-M 2 spacecraft returned to Earth, landing in the Orenburg steppe after being launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 20. The mission carried mice, ants, fruit flies, cell cultures, algae, and plants, with more than 30 scientific experiments conducted during the flight. The launch nearly coincided with the 65th anniversary of the historic flight of Belka and Strelka.

Mortality and Scientific Goals

Out of 75 mice sent into orbit, ten did not survive the 30-day experiment. According to RAS, the mission’s primary objective was to study the impact of microgravity and cosmic radiation on living organisms. Scientists emphasized that the research aims to trace the influence of space conditions not just on a single generation, but across at least fourteen successive generations.

Fruit Flies for Generational Research

Special attention was given to fruit flies, with the spacecraft carrying the seventh generation of flies previously bred on the International Space Station (ISS). On board Bion-M 2, ninth and tenth generations are expected to be born. Future descendants will again be sent to the ISS, ensuring a continuous study of life cycles in space far from Earth’s gravity.

Diverse Life on Board

Alongside mice and fruit flies, the biosatellite hosted ants, mosses, and plants, as well as a robot designed to assist with care and monitoring. After landing, researchers began primary testing of biological samples before transporting them to Moscow for detailed laboratory analysis.

Continuation of a Legacy

The Bion-M 2 mission extends Russia’s decades-long program of biological spaceflight experiments. Much like the pioneering journeys of Belka and Strelka, these missions continue to provide invaluable insights into how life adapts and evolves beyond Earth’s atmosphere.