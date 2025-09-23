World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Cancer Vaccine Ready to Be Launched

Science

Three leading Russian research institutes have submitted documents to the Ministry of Health to launch production of the country’s first personalized vaccines against melanoma. Scientists are ready to begin patient treatment within one and a half months, Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg announced at a Russian Historical Society roundtable, according to TASS.

Photo: Официальный сайт Правительства Москвы is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Regulatory Approval Pending for Personalized Vaccines

The institutes — Herzen Institute, Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology, and Gamaleya Center — await regulatory approval to begin production. Patient groups have already been formed, and their genetic profiles analyzed. Scientists are ready to initiate therapy within one to one and a half months after receiving clearance. Personalized vaccines are individually tailored for each patient based on the genetic characteristics of their tumor.

Promising Preclinical Results

Preclinical studies have shown that the vaccines reduce tumor sizes and slow growth by 60–80%, depending on individual characteristics. Initially, the treatment will target patients with colorectal cancer. In June, Chief Oncologist of the Ministry of Health Andrey Kaprin reported that Russian specialists had begun clinical trials of another cancer vaccine, "Enteromix," involving 48 volunteers. The vaccine showed minimal toxic effects and will be provided free of charge to patients.

Future Applications and International Comparisons

The vaccines were developed collaboratively by the Gamaleya Center, Herzen Institute, and Blokhin National Medical Center. Patients with non-small cell cancer will form a second group and receive a separate personalized vaccine that suppresses tumor progression and metastasis formation. A similar vaccine developed in the United Kingdom has shown promise in trials but has limited applicability for various cancer types, primarily targeting pancreatic and colorectal cancers. According to The Guardian, while many anti-cancer vaccines are tumor-adapted, this experimental vaccine may prevent recurrences, reduce toxicity, and become more affordable and accessible than current treatments.

