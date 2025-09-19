Ig Nobel 2025: Weird Discoveries Celebrated at Boston University Ceremony

The 35th Ig Nobel Prize ceremony took place on September 18, 2025, at Boston University, Massachusetts. The award celebrates unusual scientific achievements that first make people laugh, then make them think about serious issues raised by researchers.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Cup of coffee in a lab

What Is the Ig Nobel Prize?

The Ig Nobel Prize is an annual award founded in 1991 by the journal Annals of Improbable Research. It honors quirky, unconventional, or seemingly trivial research that nonetheless sparks reflection. Prizes are presented in diverse fields including physics, chemistry, biology, psychology, engineering, medicine, and peace. The event is usually held at Harvard or Boston University.

Highlights of the 2025 Ceremony

The 2025 awards once again showcased science’s strangest — and surprisingly insightful — side. Below are the standout winners across categories:

Chemistry: Teflon for Weight Loss

Brothers Rotem and Daniel Naftalovich, alongside Frank Greenway, suggested adding powdered teflon (PTFE) to food as a calorie-free filler. While they argued it could help fight obesity, the idea was firmly rejected by US health regulators.

Biology: Zebra Cows

Japanese scientists found that painting cows with zebra-like stripes reduces fly bites, lowering stress and boosting milk yields. The phenomenon may be linked to light polarization, though more research is needed.

Peace: Alcohol and Language Skills

A study revealed that small doses of alcohol slightly improve foreign language speaking confidence. German students learning Dutch performed marginally better after a shot of vodka with lemon, though researchers warn it’s no replacement for real study.

Aviation: Drunk Bats

Biologists from Colombia, Germany, and Israel discovered that alcohol slows down bats and disrupts echolocation. The finding highlights the dangers of fermented fruit consumption for wild animals.

Pediatrics: Garlic-Flavored Breast Milk

Research showed that when mothers consume garlic, the taste transfers to breast milk. Babies responded by nursing longer, suggesting early flavor experiences may shape food preferences.

Physics: Pasta Without Clumps

European researchers analyzed why the sauce cacio e pepe sometimes clumps. They concluded that precise ratios of water, starch, and Pecorino Romano cheese determine smooth texture, proving that physics is central even in cooking.

Nutrition: Pizza for Lizards

Teams from Italy, Nigeria, and Togo offered lizards various foods, discovering they preferred four-cheese pizza — even over pineapple pizza. The findings illustrate how human influence changes animal diets.

Engineering: UV Shoe Shelf

Two Indian engineers designed a UV-lit shoe rack that kills bacteria and removes odors in minutes. However, a drawback emerged: sometimes the shoes burned along with the germs.

Psychology: Illusion of Intelligence

Psychologist Gillz Gignac and his team explored what happens when people are told their IQ is above average, even if it isn’t. Many began believing in their superiority, highlighting the power of suggestion on self-perception.

Literature: Nail Growth Chronicles

The late William Bean was honored for his 35-year project measuring his nail growth, with meticulous diaries continued by his family. His son said Bean “would have been thrilled” with the recognition.

A Tradition That Precedes the Nobels

The Ig Nobel Prize is always held in September, just before the Nobel Prize announcements, reminding the world that science can be humorous, curious, and deeply thought-provoking all at once.