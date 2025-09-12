World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Breakthrough Indoor Solar Cells Could Eliminate Batteries in Small Electronics

Science

Researchers at University College London have developed perovskite-based solar cells that achieve record indoor efficiency, offering a sustainable alternative to disposable batteries in everyday electronics.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
The research team achieved an unprecedented 37.6% energy conversion efficiency under artificial lighting. This figure is several times higher than traditional solar panels, which typically struggle to perform effectively in indoor environments.

The success of the project lies in an optimized perovskite composition. By growing defect-free crystals, researchers eliminated electron-trapping sites, boosting both efficiency and stability of the solar cells.

Tests revealed that the solar cells retained 92% of their initial power output after 100 days of continuous use. They also withstood more than 300 hours of operation at temperatures above 55°C, proving their resilience in demanding environments.

The primary advantage of this innovation is its ability to replace batteries in small electronics. Devices such as keyboards, motion sensors, remote controls, and security systems could run exclusively on ambient light, reducing waste and improving convenience.

A key strength of the technology is its affordability. The solar modules can be manufactured using printing techniques similar to newspaper production. With abundant raw materials, the solution is ready for mass-market adoption.

The team is currently in discussions with potential industry partners to scale production. According to lead researcher Mojtaba Abdi Jalebi, “Our discoveries could pave the way for fully self-sufficient electronic devices powered solely by surrounding light.”

If widely implemented, this breakthrough could transform not only daily life but also industrial applications. Smart sensors in homes and factories could function maintenance-free, reducing costs and significantly boosting efficiency.

