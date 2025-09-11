World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Perseverance Rover Finds Promising Signs of Life on Mars

Science

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, NASA announced that rocks collected from the “Sapphire Canyon” site on Mars show striking patterns that may point to ancient biological activity. The Perseverance rover gathered these samples in July 2024 from a location believed to be the remains of a prehistoric lake.

Mars
Photo: Designed by Freepik by kjpargeter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Mars

The rocks, marked with speckles resembling poppy seeds or leopard skin, revealed unusual textures and chemical reactions that captured scientists’ attention.

Clues to Possible Life

If these formations were created by microbial processes similar to those found on Earth, they could provide strong evidence of life once existing on Mars. The findings, detailed in the journal Nature, are considered some of the most tantalizing clues so far.

“We handed the data to our colleagues to test under pressure and to ask: Do we believe these are signs of ancient life on Mars?” said NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy. “They told us: ‘We cannot find another explanation.’”

Minerals Identified

The rover’s instruments detected the minerals vivianite and greigite. On Earth, vivianite is commonly found in sediments, peat bogs, and around decaying organic matter, while greigite can be produced by certain microbial life forms. These discoveries raise the possibility of a biological origin for the Martian samples.

“This is like finding fossil remains or leftovers of food—only here, the ‘food’ may have been produced by microbes,” explained Nicky Fox, head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

Caution and Next Steps

Lead author Joel Gurovitz emphasized that non-biological processes cannot yet be ruled out. “There are abiotic ways to form these features, and we cannot exclude them with the data we currently have,” he said.

Still, he called the results “exciting,” stressing that further analysis—ideally by returning samples to Earth—will be necessary to determine whether the colors and textures, including vivid blues and greens, truly represent Martian biosignatures.

