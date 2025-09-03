Archaeologists Discover 3,800-Year-Old Two-Headed Toad Figurine in Peru

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Archaeological discoveries often serve as keys to understanding how ancient civilizations faced natural challenges and expressed their hopes for survival. One such discovery has recently been made in Peru — a 3,800-year-old clay figurine of a two-headed toad.

Toad figurine
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Toad figurine

Unique Find in Vichama

The 12-centimeter-long figurine was unearthed in the settlement of Vichama, on the Peruvian coast. This site forms part of the renowned Caral-Supe complex, the oldest known civilization in the Americas. Unlike anything previously found at Caral sites, the figurine stands out as a unique and extraordinary artifact.

The sculpture depicts two toads joined at their hind legs and made of unbaked clay. In Andean culture, toads were sacred symbols of rain, fertility, and the renewal of life.

The Symbolism of Amphibians

For ancient Andean peoples, the toad represented not only water—vital for agriculture—but also the natural cycle of rebirth after hardship. Such figures were frequently used in rituals intended to summon rain and restore farmland after droughts.

“The toad is a symbol of crisis endured by these peoples, and it represents fertility and prosperity,” said excavation leader Tatiana Abad.

Her words confirm the figurine’s ritual purpose rather than a merely decorative role.

Traces of Climate Catastrophes

Previous excavations at Vichama revealed wall reliefs of emaciated figures with sunken bellies, reflecting famine and suffering linked to climate change and resource shortages. In this context, the toad becomes a potent symbol of hope and survival.

Vichama as a Civilizational Center

The settlement of Vichama covered about 25 hectares, comprising 28 structures, assembly squares, and residential quarters. Located just 1.5 kilometers from the ocean and 160 kilometers north of Lima, its inhabitants thrived through a mix of agriculture and fishing, making Vichama a regional hub.

Architecture and Social Organization

Archaeologists also discovered miniature clay models of buildings, likely used in rituals or as prototypes for construction. These finds underscore the community’s organizational skills and their recognition of the importance of collective spaces.

Art as a Language of Hope

The combination of the toad figurine and famine reliefs illustrates how art was used as a collective expression of crisis and resilience. Through symbols, the people sought divine assistance and reaffirmed social unity in the face of adversity.

Caral-Supe: The Oldest Civilization in the Americas

The Caral civilization flourished from about 3500 to 1800 BCE and is regarded as the earliest known civilization in the Americas. Its advancements in architecture, social organization, and ritual practice far exceeded many of its contemporaries.

As part of this network, Vichama demonstrates how early societies consciously built cities and used symbolic art to strengthen their communities during times of crisis.

Significance of the Discovery

The two-headed toad figurine offers a rare glimpse into how ancient Peruvians engaged with nature and sought to overcome environmental upheaval. It embodies ritual, symbolism, and social meaning, making it a vital source of knowledge about human adaptation in early civilizations.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
