New Wing Sensors Could Make Turbulence a Thing of the Past

Science

Turbulence remains one of the most dreaded aspects of air travel, unsettling passengers with roller-coaster–like jolts and often leading to nausea and discomfort. But new technology from Austria promises to make bumpy skies far smoother.

Aircraft flying
Photo: www.flickr.com by SuperJet International, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Aircraft flying

How the Turbulence-Reducing Technology Works

The startup Turbulence Solutions has engineered an innovative system already tested on several light aircraft, including the Czech-Slovak ultralight Shark. At its core are sensors mounted in slim tubes along the leading edge of the wings. These devices detect minute shifts in airspeed and pressure, predicting when the aircraft is about to enter turbulent air.

When turbulence is detected, the system automatically adjusts small control surfaces—flaps and ailerons—on the trailing edge of the wings. The subtle, wave-like movements create a stabilizing effect similar to the way a stingray’s fins ripple through water.

Rapid Reaction and Smart Integration

Oliver Breitender, the company’s vice president, explained at this year’s Paris Air Show that the sensors capture pressure and speed changes along three axes for each wing half. The onboard software processes the signals in just two milliseconds, while the control surfaces respond within 30 milliseconds. Their movement is capped at 10 percent deflection—more than enough to significantly reduce turbulence effects without altering the aircraft’s structure.

Importantly, the system can be integrated with minimal modification. The sensor tubes and movable flaps are small and aerodynamic, resembling balance tabs used on rudders. Current trials focus on small planes, but testing will soon expand: within a year on six-seat single-engine aircraft, and within two years on twin-turboprop models like the Czech-built L-410.

Global Aviation Experts Take Notice

The idea has caught the attention of international experts. Hal Chrisman, president of US-based FlexSys, praised the project in Paris. His company develops FlexFoil, elastic wing materials capable of replacing conventional flaps and ailerons. FlexSys’ adaptive trailing-edge technology, already tested with NASA on a modified Gulfstream, allows wing deflection from -9 to +40 degrees.

“Despite skepticism from conservative engineers, adaptive wing technologies are proving not just feasible, but essential for the next era of aviation,” said Chrisman.

Both Chrisman and Breitender argue that such innovations demonstrate the viability of smart wing systems and may redefine passenger comfort in the years to come.

Tashkent-Almaty flight turbulence
