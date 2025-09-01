World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months

Science

The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has undergone a dramatic reduction in size over the past three months. According to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, the iceberg simultaneously lost three large sections, each ranging between 60 and 300 square kilometers, amounting to a total loss of 36% of its area.

A23a iceberg shift ESA25344600
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Space Agency is licensed under Attribution
A23a iceberg shift ESA25344600

In early June, A23a measured around 2,730 square kilometers—comparable to the area of Moscow. Today, it has been reduced to about 1,750 square kilometers, roughly the size of St. Petersburg. The change highlights the sheer scale of the iceberg’s recent disintegration.

A23a first broke away from the Antarctic ice shelf in 1986, originally covering an area of about 4,170 square kilometers. For more than three decades, it remained grounded and relatively stable. However, in 2023, the iceberg began to drift, initiating its current phase of accelerated breakup.

Experts note that while large icebergs naturally fragment over time, the scale and speed of A23a’s losses are notable. The breakup underscores the dynamic nature of Antarctic ice and its increasing vulnerability under shifting environmental conditions.

Researchers will continue to monitor A23a as it drifts and further disintegrates, with scientists warning that such events may have implications for global ocean circulation and climate systems. The fate of the world’s largest iceberg remains uncertain as it continues its journey through the Southern Ocean.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

World's Largest Iceberg A23a
Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen
Society
Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen Видео 
US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees
Europe
US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Columnists
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Popular
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel

For the unaware, the novel to wit was published in 1918…which means Tarkington was writing it in 1917…and indicates he was thinking about it in 1916…if not before

Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
AI — Be Afraid of the News, Be Terrified of the Revisions
Chief of General Staff Gerasimov: Special Military Operation in Ukraine Will Continue into Autumn
Eight Shots Fired: Ex-Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Killed in Broad Daylight in Lviv
US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees
Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.