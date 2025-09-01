World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months

The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has undergone a dramatic reduction in size over the past three months. According to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, the iceberg simultaneously lost three large sections, each ranging between 60 and 300 square kilometers, amounting to a total loss of 36% of its area.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Space Agency is licensed under Attribution A23a iceberg shift ESA25344600

In early June, A23a measured around 2,730 square kilometers—comparable to the area of Moscow. Today, it has been reduced to about 1,750 square kilometers, roughly the size of St. Petersburg. The change highlights the sheer scale of the iceberg’s recent disintegration.

A23a first broke away from the Antarctic ice shelf in 1986, originally covering an area of about 4,170 square kilometers. For more than three decades, it remained grounded and relatively stable. However, in 2023, the iceberg began to drift, initiating its current phase of accelerated breakup.

Experts note that while large icebergs naturally fragment over time, the scale and speed of A23a’s losses are notable. The breakup underscores the dynamic nature of Antarctic ice and its increasing vulnerability under shifting environmental conditions.

Researchers will continue to monitor A23a as it drifts and further disintegrates, with scientists warning that such events may have implications for global ocean circulation and climate systems. The fate of the world’s largest iceberg remains uncertain as it continues its journey through the Southern Ocean.