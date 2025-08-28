World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Massive Gold Deposit Discovered in China’s Hunan Province Could Reshape Global Market

Science

The discovery of one of the largest gold deposits in human history in China's Hunan province has sent shockwaves through the global mining industry. Preliminary estimates suggest reserves of nearly 1,000 metric tons, equivalent to around $83 billion at current prices.

Gold
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gold

Scale of the Discovery

The Wangu deposit contains approximately 40 gold-bearing veins at depths approaching 3 kilometers. Initially estimated at 300 tons, recent assessments indicate the original forecast was significantly understated.

"Visible gold has been found in many drilled rock cores," said miner Chen Julin from Hunan's Geological Bureau. Gold content is extraordinary, averaging 138 grams per ton of ore-roughly 20 times higher than typical global deposits, which yield about 8 grams per ton.

Why This Matters

  • Record-breaking reserves: Even South Africa's largest deposit, South Deep, holds roughly 900 tons of gold. The Chinese find may surpass it.
  • Market impact: China already produces 10% of the world's gold, and this new resource will strengthen its global dominance.
  • Rarity: Easily accessible gold deposits are nearly exhausted, and deep exploration requires significant investment.

Challenges in Exploration

Experts note that modern gold discoveries are increasingly difficult:

  • Ore bodies are found at great depths;
  • Extraction is expensive due to complex technologies;
  • Environmental regulations restrict destructive methods.

Some analysts warn of a "gold peak," a point when giant new deposits are rare. Others argue that discoveries like Wangu prove that substantial reserves still await detection.

How Gold Pockets Form

For decades, geologists believed gold precipitated from hot solutions in quartz veins. Recent research, however, suggests that earthquakes also play a role. Sudden pressure changes during seismic events can concentrate gold in rock fractures.

"While the old theory remains popular, it doesn't explain the formation of rich nuggets. Seismic processes appear more convincing," explained Monash University geologist Chris Voisey.

New Frontiers in Science

In April 2024, scientists created "golden" material-gold just one atom thick-which behaves as a semiconductor and may be used in electronics. Though not directly linked to mining, breakthroughs in geology and materials science go hand-in-hand, expanding the potential applications of gold.

Next Steps in Hunan

Fifty-five wells totaling 65 kilometers have already been drilled, with work continuing. The goal is to increase reserves by at least 55 tons by the end of 2025. Hunan Mineral Resources Group is conducting comprehensive geological surveys that could reveal even more gold.

If projections hold, this could become the largest gold discovery in mining history, altering both the geological map and the balance of power in the global precious metals market.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
Russia
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
Norway Spends Half a Billion Rubles Battling Invasive Russian Humpback Salmon
Society
Norway Spends Half a Billion Rubles Battling Invasive Russian Humpback Salmon
Popular
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of occupying his country and Ukraine, citing historical grievances while criticizing Moscow for worsening bilateral relations

Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'
Trump Hits India With Punitive Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil, Modi Ignores Trump's Calls
Trump Hits India With Punitive Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil, Modi Ignores Trump's Calls
Norway Spends Half a Billion Rubles Battling Invasive Russian Humpback Salmon
Soviet TV Legend Nikolai Drozdov Left Without Support as Daughters Abandon Him After Surgery
Why Electric Cars Lost to Gasoline—and How They’re Making a Comeback Andrey Mihayloff Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor' Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen
Reality Check: The Myth of Foreign Companies Financing a Million-Strong Russian Army
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit
Last materials
Why Electric Cars Lost to Gasoline—and How They’re Making a Comeback
Russian Forces Sink Ukrainian Recon Ship Simferopol Using Unmanned Vessel
Seven Ukrainians Involved in Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts, One Killed in Combat
Armenian PM Pashinyan Proceeds to Action After Threat to Expose Himself
SpaceX Showcases Starlink Deployment During Starship’s Tenth Test Flight
Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Global, but Not Western Leaders to Attend Beijing WWII Anniversary Parade
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit
Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen
Trump Hits India With Punitive Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil, Modi Ignores Trump's Calls
Soviet TV Legend Nikolai Drozdov Left Without Support as Daughters Abandon Him After Surgery
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.