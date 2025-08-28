World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
SpaceX Showcases Starlink Deployment During Starship’s Tenth Test Flight

Science

SpaceX has released a video showing the unloading and deployment of Starlink satellites during the tenth test flight of its Starship vehicle. The footage, published on the company’s X account, captured the process using cameras installed inside the rocket.

Starlink satellites
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Space Force photo by, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Starlink satellites

The reusable Starship system was launched on the night of August 27. During the mission, SpaceX engineers carried out several experiments, including the release of mock Starlink V3 satellites. According to the company, the rocket reached the required orbit 19 minutes and 20 seconds after launch, initiating the satellite deployment sequence. The video showed models grouped into two sets of four, released in pairs. Although some satellites brushed against the bay doors during release, they successfully exited and unfolded in space.

Starlink Deployment at 26,000 km/h

Telemetry data indicated that the test deployment occurred at an altitude of 190 kilometers while traveling at speeds exceeding 26,000 kilometers per hour. The next generation of Starlink satellites is expected to boost the network’s total capacity to 60 terabits per second, significantly expanding global coverage and performance.

Starship Booster and Landing Simulation

As part of the test, the super-heavy Starship booster performed a new maneuver involving the shutdown of primary Raptor engines and a switch to backup systems. The flight concluded with the rocket simulating a soft landing at a designated location in the Indian Ocean, further advancing SpaceX’s progress toward a fully reusable spacecraft.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
