Alef Unveils First Flying Electric Car Model A with Road and Air Capabilities

Science

American startup Alef has introduced its first flying electric car, Model A. The vehicle is capable of driving on regular roads and flying when necessary, featuring vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities.

Alef claims that the Model A has a driving range of 354 km on roads and 177 km during flight. Many additional specifications of the electric vehicle have not yet been disclosed.

The starting price for Model A will be $300,000. Customers can place a pre-order with a deposit of $150. To secure a spot among the first buyers, a prepayment of $1,500 is required.

Sales of the Alef Model A are expected to begin in 2026. The vehicle represents a step forward in electric mobility, combining traditional road driving with flight capabilities, a rare combination in the emerging flying car market.

