World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

60 Years of Mars Exploration: From Grainy Photos to Drone Flights

Science

Sixty years after Mariner-4 sent the first blurry photos of Mars, humanity has transformed the Red Planet from a distant mystery into a world explored by landers, rovers, orbiters, and even drones.

Mars
Photo: Designed by Freepik by kjpargeter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Mars

The First Glimpse of Mars

On August 27, 1965, the Mariner-4 spacecraft transmitted first images of Mars to Earth. They were black-and-white, grainy, and simple by today’s standards, but they opened a new era of planetary exploration.

From Landers to Rovers

In 1976, the Viking missions delivered the first successful landings and panoramic views from the Martian surface. Two decades later, the miniature rover Sojourner rolled across Martian soil in 1997, proving that mobile exploration was possible.

The Age of Long-Distance Journeys

The twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity, arriving in 2004, turned what were expected to be short missions into years-long odysseys. Their discoveries reshaped our understanding of Mars as a planet that once harbored water and perhaps the conditions for life.

New Perspectives

In 2015, Curiosity captured the haunting sight of a Martian sunset tinged with blue. In 2019, orbiters recorded a massive Martian landslide, reminding us that the planet remains geologically active.

Flying on Another World

In 2021, the Perseverance rover touched down in Jezero Crater, carrying with it Ingenuity, a small helicopter. Ingenuity achieved the first powered flight on another planet, a milestone that expanded exploration from ground and orbit to the skies of Mars.

From Distant Dot to Explored World

From grainy snapshots to drone video footage, six decades of exploration have transformed Mars from a faraway point of light into a studied and evolving world. Each mission has pushed the boundaries of science and technology, bringing us closer to answering one of humanity’s greatest questions: could life ever have existed on the Red Planet?

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Марс в 4K: Ultimate Edition
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
World
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
World
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
World
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
Popular
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries are using the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipeline investigations to weaken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Last materials
Live Nuclear Tests May Resume Within the Next 10–15 Years
Russian Man Drifts for a Week in the Sea on a Diesel Barrel Attempting to Save Fuel
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives
10 Best Coming-of-Age Films About Youth, Friendship and Self-Discovery
From Cardamom to Cocoa: Tricks for a Richer, Smoother Coffee Taste
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Cinnamon as a Source of Iron: A Surprising Superfood for Your Diet
Why Jeans Are Losing Popularity This Fall: New Wardrobe Trends
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.