Scientists Successfully Transplant Genetically Modified Pig Lung into Human Patient

Science

Chinese researchers have, for the first time, transplanted a lung from a transgenic pig—engineered to prevent acute immune rejection—into a human patient in a clinically deceased state. The new organ did not trigger an immediate rejection response, confirming the potential of using genetically modified animals as donors, according to a study published in Nature Medicine.

Pig close up
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Pig close up

First-of-Its-Kind Procedure

"Previously, transgenic pig lungs had never been transplanted into a human body, leaving us uncertain how the patient's immune system would respond and whether hyperacute rejection would occur. We have now conducted this experiment and demonstrated that the transplanted lung remained viable and functional for more than 216 hours," the researchers noted.

Scientific Team and Methods

The experiment was conducted by a team of Chinese medical scientists and biologists led by Professor He Jianxin from Guangzhou Medical University. The team has been developing technologies to breed transgenic pigs whose organs do not provoke human immune rejection during transplantation.

Genetic Modifications to Prevent Rejection

Using the CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing tool, the scientists removed multiple antigens that trigger acute immune responses and introduced DNA sequences responsible for producing human “self-recognition” signals. This genetic engineering approach aims to create organs that are compatible with the human immune system.

Patient and Outcome

The pig lung was transplanted into the body of a 39-year-old man who was clinically deceased following a stroke. During the trial period, the organ functioned normally without triggering an immediate immune rejection, marking a significant milestone in xenotransplantation research and offering hope for addressing organ shortages.

