6,300-Year-Old Mass Grave of Tortured Prisoners Unearthed in France

French archaeologists have discovered a grave dating back 6,300 years, containing the remains of prisoners who were brutally tortured before burial, Live Science reports.
Teresa Fernández-Crespo, a researcher at the University of Valladolid, explained that the grave contains the remains of defeated invaders. Around 4300–4150 BCE, these attackers assaulted a settlement but were overpowered by its inhabitants. As part of a victory ritual, the captives were tortured: their legs were broken to prevent escape, their hands were severed as trophies, and they were publicly displayed before being thrown into a single pit, which archaeologists later uncovered. The fallen defenders of the settlement were buried separately nearby.
Fernández-Crespo described this act as a "public theater of violence" aimed at dehumanizing the enemy prisoners in full view of the community. The find provides valuable insight into Neolithic practices of punishment and public spectacle.
