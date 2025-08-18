World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Unusual Plasma Stream from Blazar PKS 1424+240 Shows Ring Magnetic Field

Astronomers Capture 'Eye of Sauron' Plasma Jet from Blazar 10 Billion Light-Years Away
Astronomers have studied an extraordinary cosmic phenomenon: a powerful plasma jet emitted by the blazar PKS 1424+240, whose core contains a supermassive black hole.

Plasma ejection from the solar corona
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Blazar Plasma Jet Comparable to Solar Ejections

This blazar is distinguished by its brightness at specific wavelengths, making it one of the most visible objects in the sky. It emits a stream of superheated plasma filled with high-energy particles, moving at nearly the speed of light and extending over vast distances.

Observations were conducted using a network of ten radio antennas known as VLBA, located across the United States and nearby islands. Data were collected over fifteen years to produce the highest-resolution images, revealing a unique ring-shaped magnetic field pointing directly at Earth.

Ten Billion Light-Years Away

PKS 1424+240 is approximately ten billion light-years from Earth. Its plasma jet is exceptional because it is aligned directly toward our planet, offering a rare opportunity to study fine details that are usually hidden. Surprisingly, the jet appears slower than expected, although theoretical models suggest it should travel at extreme speeds to produce the observed energy emissions, including neutrinos and gamma rays.

Scientists explained that this apparent slowness is an optical illusion caused by the jet’s direct orientation toward Earth, which distorts our perception of its velocity.

Ring-Shaped Magnetic Field Ensures Jet Stability

The magnetic field surrounding the jet forms a ring, likely representing a spiral or toroidal structure. This configuration stabilizes the plasma stream, allowing it to maintain integrity over millions of light-years. The discovery raises new questions about the physics of cosmic jets and their interaction with surrounding space.

In addition to the magnetic structure, PKS 1424+240 emits neutrinos — nearly massless, electrically neutral particles — and extremely high-energy gamma rays. These signals are invaluable for science, helping researchers understand processes occurring at cosmic scales beyond direct observation.

Eye of Sauron Analogy

The resulting image of the jet drew comparisons to science fiction. Scientists noted that the ring-shaped magnetic field resembles a giant eye surrounded by a perfect ring, evoking imagery from J.R.R. Tolkien. In jest, the object has been nicknamed the “Eye of Sauron”. While unusual for scientific discourse, the nickname emphasizes the uniqueness and visual spectacle of this cosmic phenomenon.

