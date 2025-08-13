Cosmic Rays May Sustain Life in Total Darkness, New Study Finds

Is it possible to live where there is no sunlight? A new study by an international research team led by Dimitra Atri from the Center for Space Science in Abu Dhabi offers a surprising answer: yes — if cosmic rays are nearby.
The scientists modeled how high-energy particles, penetrating through ice and rock, trigger a process known as radiolysis — the breaking apart of water molecules and the release of electrons. This mechanism can supply energy to microorganisms even in complete absence of sunlight.
Using GEANT4 simulations, the researchers found:
The team introduced the concept of a “radiolytic habitable zone.” Previously, the idea of habitability was limited to the so-called “Goldilocks zone” — the region around a star where liquid water can exist on a planet's surface. Now, the depth to which cosmic rays can penetrate becomes a key factor.
Similar life forms already exist on Earth:
Several upcoming missions aim to test this hypothesis:
If this hypothesis is confirmed, humanity will need to drastically expand its search for life — far beyond the familiar concept of “habitable zones” — and look in places we never imagined.
