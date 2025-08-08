World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
OpenAI Unveils GPT-5: A Leap Toward Human-Level Reasoning

Science

OpenAI has officially introduced the next-generation version of its artificial intelligence model — GPT-5. The live broadcast of the presentation was streamed on the company’s official website.

ChatGPT, OpenAI
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jernej Furman from Slovenia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
According to developers, the new model delivers more accurate reasoning and features an expanded long-term memory. It is also expected to produce significantly fewer erroneous responses.

The neural network now provides more useful answers across a wide range of domains, including mathematics, finance, natural sciences, and law. “It's like a team of experts ready to answer any of your questions,” the company emphasized.

Key features of the new GPT-5 model:

  • GPT-5 vs GPT-4: The difference is comparable to that between a university student and a PhD, said Sam Altman.
  • Best-in-class coding assistant: GPT-5 is now the most powerful model available for software development. It can build complex workflows and generate consistent, structured code.
  • App generation with a single prompt: During the demo, GPT-5 generated a Duolingo-style French learning platform complete with design, animations, voiceovers, and gamification.
  • Reduced hallucinations: The model is significantly less prone to making things up. It also shows less flattery or pandering behavior.
  • Human-like writing: Texts generated by GPT-5 are more natural and conversational. The model is also better at recognizing and correcting its own mistakes.
  • Gmail and Calendar integration: ChatGPT will be integrated into Gmail and Google Calendar next week, enabling users to manage emails and schedules directly from the chat interface.
  • Smarter response management: GPT-5 autonomously decides whether to respond quickly or take more time to “think.”
  • Customizable chat interface: Users can now personalize their chat window.

