OpenAI Unveils GPT-5: A Leap Toward Human-Level Reasoning

GPT-5 Launches: OpenAI's New Model Is a Giant Leap in AI Reasoning

OpenAI has officially introduced the next-generation version of its artificial intelligence model — GPT-5. The live broadcast of the presentation was streamed on the company’s official website.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jernej Furman from Slovenia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ ChatGPT, OpenAI

According to developers, the new model delivers more accurate reasoning and features an expanded long-term memory. It is also expected to produce significantly fewer erroneous responses.

The neural network now provides more useful answers across a wide range of domains, including mathematics, finance, natural sciences, and law. “It's like a team of experts ready to answer any of your questions,” the company emphasized.

Key features of the new GPT-5 model: