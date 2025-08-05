World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kamchatka Earthquake Moves Peninsula by Two Meters, Ignites Multiple Volcanoes

Kamchatka Peninsula Moves by Two Meters in Most Powerful Earthquake in 70 Years
Science

The southern section of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula shifted nearly two meters southeast following a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake on July 30, according to local scientists at the Federal Research Center of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Kamchatka volcano
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kuhnmi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Kamchatka volcano

While the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seismic cluster, including the city itself, experienced less displacement, researchers noted that their earlier predictions about fault movement proved accurate. Their model had anticipated the most significant crustal rupture and ground shift on the southern flank of the earthquake’s epicenter—precisely where the most dramatic changes occurred.

Macroseismic effects most severe in the Kurils

The quake’s strongest macroseismic impact was reported in Severo-Kurilsk, while damage in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky remained relatively limited. Still, the region saw four tsunami waves up to six meters high and dozens of aftershocks, which experts say may continue for a month or longer.

“The worst has already happened. I don’t think we’ll see another tsunami in Petropavlovsk for at least another decade,” said Petro Shebalin, seismologist at the Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Volcanic activity intensifies across the peninsula

Immediately after the quake, Kamchatka’s most active volcano, Klyuchevskaya Sopka, erupted. The eruption continues and may intensify in the coming days, with ash plumes possibly reaching 10 kilometers in height. On August 3, Krasheninnikov volcano, dormant for over 500 years, also began erupting, sending ash columns up to six kilometers—potentially increasing to eight.

Meanwhile, Mutnovsky volcano has shown signs of reactivation, prompting scientists to assign it a yellow alert level due to anomalous heat activity. By contrast, seismic activity at Kambalny volcano appears to be decreasing.

Regional authorities have urged residents and tourists to avoid travel or hikes within a 10-kilometer radius of the active craters.

Comparisons to 2011 Tōhoku quake

Scientists drew comparisons between the current ground shift in Kamchatka and the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan, which triggered a tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The co-seismic displacement in Kamchatka is considered comparable in magnitude, though casualties and damage have been minimal so far.

Infrastructure damage reported, but casualties remain low

Despite the quake’s strength, casualties have been limited. Several people sustained injuries, but none serious. A kindergarten wall collapsed, and ceilings fell at Kamchatka Airport, prompting an evacuation. A woman was hit by falling debris but escaped serious harm.

Future quakes unlikely in short term

Shebalin, a leading seismic expert, believes that another quake of this magnitude is unlikely within the next decade. He explained that tectonic plates have now released the pressure built up since 1962, and future aftershocks are expected to remain below a magnitude of 7.5.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moscow No Longer Bound by Intermediate-Range Missile Restrictions
World
Moscow No Longer Bound by Intermediate-Range Missile Restrictions
Voice of Russian Figure Skating Dies in Railway Platform Mishap
Society
Voice of Russian Figure Skating Dies in Railway Platform Mishap
Why Horseshoe Crabs' Blue Blood Is Saving Millions of Human Lives
Animal
Why Horseshoe Crabs' Blue Blood Is Saving Millions of Human Lives
Popular
Video Shows Eyewitness's Video of US Fordow Nuclear Site Bombing

In late June, US B-2 stealth bombers entered the Israel-Iran conflict, striking Iranian nuclear facilities with the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — the most powerful non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat

US Bombing Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Eyewitness's Video
Geran-2 Kamikaze Drones Bypass Ukrainian Defenses in Coordinated Swarm
Rare Video Shows Swarm of Russian Geran-2 Drones Heading for Military Targets in Ukraine
Foreign Ministry: Russia Ready to Deploy INF-Class Weapons
Trump Retreats: Moscow Awaits New US Proposals Through Witkoff
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections Lyuba Lulko We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Russian Soldier Dodges Death Twice in Heroic Run from Tank Fire and Drones
Trump-Medvedev War of Words: From 'Dead Economies' to 'Dead Hand'
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Last materials
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia
Kamchatka Peninsula Moves by Two Meters in Most Powerful Earthquake in 70 Years
Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections
Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum on Russia Met with Kremlin Skepticism
Netanyahu Steps In to Mediate Russia–US Relations Amid Ukraine Tensions
Horrific Bus Accident in Russia Caught on Camera
129 Russian Small Towns Face Extinction Due to Depopulation
Final Vladimir Lenin Statue Taken Down in Ukrainian Village
Mountain Torrent Destroys Indian Village in Seconds
Moscow Slams US Demands on India as Unlawful Threats
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.