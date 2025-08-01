Russia’s SpaceNet Rocket Targets Commercial Satellite Market with Lightweight Design

Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches

A new rocket developed in Russia may significantly reshape the commercial space launch industry. The SpaceNet launch vehicle weighs just 14 tons—far less than most existing rockets—thanks to cutting-edge technology and a unique collaboration between students at the Baltic State Technical University "Voenmekh" and a startup based in Saint Petersburg.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use SpaceNet rocket

Lightweight Construction and Lower Costs

The standout feature of the SpaceNet rocket is its use of cryogenic composite fuel tanks, which reduce the overall mass of the rocket by 15–20%. This lightweight construction translates into a significant cost advantage, especially important for launching small commercial satellites.

3D-Printed Engines with Advanced Materials

SpaceNet’s engine components are produced using a unique bimetallic 3D printing method that combines bronze and steel. This innovation boosts combustion chamber temperature and minimizes fuel consumption—key to improving overall engine efficiency.

Designed for Low Earth Orbits

The rocket is optimized to deliver payloads to low Earth orbits ranging from 500 to 1,500 kilometers. This makes SpaceNet especially well-suited for the deployment of small satellites and orbital services. Future upgrades are expected to incorporate high-strength fibers and environmentally friendly engine technologies.

Broad Horizons for SpaceNet

In addition to its current achievements, the SpaceNet team is exploring advancements in microelectronics and new aerospace materials. Upcoming developments include adapting 3D printing for use with heat-resistant alloys to further enhance engine reliability.

"We are actively preparing to participate in the selection process for the Strategic Initiatives Agency's Supervisory Board," said project representatives, expressing confidence in the future of Russian space innovation.