Cognitive Slowdown: Silent Impact of the Covid Pandemic

Covid-19’s Hidden Legacy: Accelerated Brain Aging in Everyone

The Covid-19 pandemic may have negatively affected the brain health of men and women — even among those who were never diagnosed with the virus, according to new research from the United Kingdom. Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Brain model While the SARS-CoV-2 virus has long been known to impair cognitive functions and brain health, the precise long-term effects have remained unclear. Now, researchers from the University of Nottingham and Imperial College London have evaluated the so-called "brain age" — a key indicator of biological aging — in adults before and after the pandemic, using data from the extensive UK Biobank.

How the Study Was Conducted The researchers split participants into two main groups. The first group included 564 individuals, aged 45 to 82 (53% women), who underwent brain MRI scans before March 2020. The second group included 432 participants, aged 47 to 79, who had MRI data from both before and during the pandemic. This second group was further divided into two subgroups: one of 134 participants who had confirmed Covid-19 infections (58% women), and another of 298 individuals with no recorded infections (60% women). None of the subjects had chronic health conditions. "The analysis revealed that the average brain age in both pandemic-era subgroups was nearly half a year older than in those scanned before the pandemic," the authors reported. The researchers examined key neurological markers, including cortical thickness, gray and white matter volume, and the presence of pathological changes.

Only the Infected Showed Cognitive Decline Perhaps the most intriguing finding: individuals without a Covid-19 diagnosis did not show any measurable decline in cognitive abilities. In contrast, those who had recovered from the virus exhibited reduced mental flexibility and slower information processing in standardized tests. The scientists suggest that the brain aging seen across all participants — including the uninfected — may be linked to pandemic-related social stress: anxiety over health, forced isolation during lockdowns, job loss, or financial hardship. "Further international research is needed to confirm whether these effects are driven by psychosocial stressors," the study concluded.