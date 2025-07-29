Russia and USA Ready to Deorbit International Space Station

Russia and USA Finalize Plan to Deorbit International Space Station

The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has officially announced that a detailed project for the deorbiting of the International Space Station (ISS) has been completed. The announcement was posted on the agency’s official website and confirmed by Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov ahead of talks with NASA leadership. Photo: https://spaceflight.nasa.gov/gallery/images/shuttle/sts-119/html/s119e009662.html by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ International Space Station "A program to bring the station down from orbit has already been developed. Experts estimate that the process will take around two and a half years," — said Bakanov. According to Roscosmos, the upcoming negotiations with NASA will address continued cooperation, including cross-flights, as well as a safe deorbiting strategy and the eventual controlled splashdown of the ISS in the Pacific Ocean.

Musk’s Suggestion: The Sooner, the Better Earlier this year, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also advocated for deorbiting the ISS—"the sooner, the better." At first glance, this seemed like an odd stance for someone so publicly enthusiastic about space. But on closer inspection, Musk is not alone in his skepticism. Even Soviet cosmonaut and engineer Georgy Grechko once questioned the practical value of orbital stations. Both he and Musk base their criticism on sound technical and strategic arguments. And with Musk’s influence in the United States—the primary partner in the ISS—there’s a real possibility that this vision could come to fruition, despite strong pushback from within the global space community.

No Replacement Station Ready by 2027 By 2027, neither Russia nor the United States is expected to have a new orbital station ready to replace the ISS. The only credible American entity potentially capable of building a replacement is SpaceX, but their priorities lie elsewhere. The company’s focus is on launching Starship vessels with life-support systems to the Moon. These ships, which rival the ISS in internal volume and surpass it in physical dimensions, could eventually serve as temporary orbital outposts—capable of landing back on Earth. However, such applications are not on Musk’s immediate business agenda, and likely won’t be pursued until the 2030s. This scenario raises a troubling question: could the world be left without any major international space station for the foreseeable future?